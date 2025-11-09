Charger Report

Chargers' lack of trade deadline deal was smart based on report on top target's price

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers opted not to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline while sending some mixed messaging on the injury recovery timeline of first-round pick Omarion Hampton

Some of the Chargers’ hesitation to go out and trade for a running back stemmed from their own lack of resources, given their limited cap space and draft picks to offer up via trade

But some of it, such as in the reported case of New York Jets running back Breece Hall, surely came down to what other teams wanted in return for their players on the block.

RELATED: Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter

In hindsight, Hall’s asking price was rather big, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: “The price for Hall seemed to be a third-rounder, plus he might have needed a fat new contract extension. Amid a career year, averaging 5.0 yards per rush, Hall is primed for a big offseason.”

Hall would’ve undoubtedly been a good fit in Justin Herbert’s offense. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career, still just 24 years old and has 173 catches, too, making for a versatile long-term threat. 

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But from a team-building perspective, coughing up a third-rounder for a running back with four seasons of wear and tear on his frame already, just a few months after using a first-round pick on the position, was likely too much for the Chargers front office. 

RELATED: Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach

Ditto, too, for the fact Hampton has looked every bit the part of a first-round pick who will earn a big second contract of his own in time. Throwing two bigger contracts at a position that is wildly devalued in recent years wouldn’t make a lot of sense, especially when they could put that money into more important areas, such as the line in front of Herbert. 

Looking beyond 2025, the Chargers will probably go with another veteran option in the Najee Harris mold next offseason. 

In the interim, the Chargers initially hinted that Hampton won’t be back until after the bye, but the rookie’s recent practice appearance seems to suggest he’s on a faster track back to the field than that from his injury. 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers

Bolts’ OL faces tall task, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Steelers

Chargers need to target fan-favorite's brother, who recently became available

Chargers hinted at why trade arrival might not play vs. Steelers

Chargers vs. Steelers fantasy football outlook for McConkey, Gadsden, Herbert, Vidal

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News