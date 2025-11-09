Chargers' lack of trade deadline deal was smart based on report on top target's price
The Los Angeles Chargers opted not to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline while sending some mixed messaging on the injury recovery timeline of first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
Some of the Chargers’ hesitation to go out and trade for a running back stemmed from their own lack of resources, given their limited cap space and draft picks to offer up via trade.
But some of it, such as in the reported case of New York Jets running back Breece Hall, surely came down to what other teams wanted in return for their players on the block.
RELATED: Chargers vs. Steelers injury news offers insight into trade result, update on starter
In hindsight, Hall’s asking price was rather big, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: “The price for Hall seemed to be a third-rounder, plus he might have needed a fat new contract extension. Amid a career year, averaging 5.0 yards per rush, Hall is primed for a big offseason.”
Hall would’ve undoubtedly been a good fit in Justin Herbert’s offense. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career, still just 24 years old and has 173 catches, too, making for a versatile long-term threat.
But from a team-building perspective, coughing up a third-rounder for a running back with four seasons of wear and tear on his frame already, just a few months after using a first-round pick on the position, was likely too much for the Chargers front office.
RELATED: Steelers vs. Chargers gets bold prediction from big-name former NFL head coach
Ditto, too, for the fact Hampton has looked every bit the part of a first-round pick who will earn a big second contract of his own in time. Throwing two bigger contracts at a position that is wildly devalued in recent years wouldn’t make a lot of sense, especially when they could put that money into more important areas, such as the line in front of Herbert.
Looking beyond 2025, the Chargers will probably go with another veteran option in the Najee Harris mold next offseason.
In the interim, the Chargers initially hinted that Hampton won’t be back until after the bye, but the rookie’s recent practice appearance seems to suggest he’s on a faster track back to the field than that from his injury.
