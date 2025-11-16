Chargers' newest arrival ready to make an impact for Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trevor Penning appears ready to make his first start with the team in Week 11 when they go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Penning came over at the NFL trade deadline in the wake of season-ending injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at tackle in front of Justin Herbert. But the Chargers didn’t have him suit up for his debut last week.
This week against the Jaguars, though, appears to be a different story after some of the work the Chargers gave Penning in practice.
Trevor Penning talks Chargers debut
Penning himself? He sounds ready to go after joining the Chargers on the sidelines last week and getting acclimated to his new surroundings.
Now that he’s been around and in the playbook, Penning gave a green light while meeting with the media.
"Definitely been more settled in,” Penning said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. “It's been a lot but I've settled in getting used to the playbook, getting used to the guys, getting used to all the different stuff around here. I'm really liking it so far."
It’s not just Penning looking the part, either. He’s got the nod of approval from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, too:
"We've thrown a lot of information at him. People would be amazed at the amount of information our players have to digest and understand fully. He's been really diligent to learn a new language, essentially, and then play with new guys next to him. Really impressed so far with what we've seen from him."
If Penning fits well and gives the Chargers a solid presence on the edge opposite Trey Pipkins, Herbert’s offensive line could look dramatically improved from the prior chunk of season. It will never reach Alt-Slater highs, of course.
But Penning matching his play with the talk? That could be enough to keep the Chargers alive. It could also give them a new player to re-sign for the long-term, knocking out at least one key backup (or even starter at guard) need that is a high priority this offseason.
