The Los Angeles Chargers have finally gotten their first win of the 2026 NFL season, putting their record at 1-8 at what is deemed to be about the halfway point of the season. With 17 games on the year, it is a great time to look at how the Chargers' 2026 NFL Draft class is shaping up halfway through the year.

Round 1, Pick 22: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE (Miami)



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Akheem Mesidor was a somewhat controversial selection by the Bolts, as he was 25 years old at the time of drafting. This is older than his teammate, Tuli Tuipulotu, a player looking to get a massive contract extension at the end of the year, as his rookie contract is up after the year.

That said, Mesidor being older allowed him to instantly adapt to the NFL level, playing well enough early on, and he is now starting to really find his stride halfway through the year. He has 2.5 sacks and 22 pressures this year and is expected to be the future at the position...hopefully alongside the aforementioned Tuipulotu.

Halfway Point Grade: B

Round 2, Pick 63: Jake Slaughter, C/G (Florida)



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Jake Slaughter was viewed as a Center-only prospect coming out of Florida, but was drafted as a guard by the Chargers. This was a controversial decision by the team, but the hope was that the individuals who get paid a lot of money to make these types of decisions would end up being correct.

Slaughter began the year as a competitor to start at LG, then was forced to move into his home position of Center after starter Tyler Biadasz went down with an injury. Back at the position he has the most experience with, Slaughter has started all nine games for the Chargers. While there have been some flashes, Slaughter has struggled, giving up 14 pressures and two sacks, while ranking 26th among 35 qualified centers in overall PFF grade.

Halfway Point Grade: C-

Round 4, Pick 105: Brenen Thompson, WR (Mississippi State)



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Brenen Thompson was the draft selection that had Mike McDaniel seemingly most excited for, as Thompson is a small wide receiver with game-breaking speed. Like all things McDaniel this season, he has been a major disappointment.

Thompson has been hurt with a plethora of different injuries and, when on the field, did not make much of an impact. He has one catch for 13 yards on the season, doing so on 22 offensive snaps.

Halfway Point Grade: D

Round 4, Pick 117: Travis Burke, OT (Memphis)



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Travis Burke, the hulking 6'9 mauling offensive lineman, was drafted to be the Chargers' competitor for Trey Pipkins III for the swing offensive tackle position. Once Pipkins III was designated to play guard and eventually hurt, Burke found himself as the swing tackle. Soon after, he was starting as both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater have missed time with injury.

Burke has played 208 snaps at right tackle and 140 at left tackle, showing true versatility, giving up one sack and 22 pressures. He ranks 48th among 72 qualified offensive tackles in overall PFF grade, with a grade of 63.5. Going from a Day 3 developmental offensive lineman to a starter and playing admirably, especially as a run blocker, Burke has a case for the best draft selection in the entire Chargers 2026 draft class.

Halfway Point Grade: A-

Round 4, Pick 131: Genesis Smith, S (Arizona)



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Genesis Smith was viewed as a draft steal, as the Arizona safety possessed high-end instincts and range at the safety position. While tackling was an issue in college, Smith has seemed to improve on it since seeing himself on the field with the Bolts.

Smith has been called upon often with Derwin James Jr. and Elijah Molden missing time thus far this season. His youth has shown with coverage lapses popping up often on film. However, his ball-hawking ability and improvement as a tackler have been a very nice addition to this defense. Smith should continue to improve and eventually work his way to becoming a real starting-caliber safety in the NFL. Not too bad for a fourth-round pick.

Halfway Point Grade: B+

Round 5, Pick 145: Nick Barrett, DT (South Carolina)



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Nick Barrett was someone who was not very coveted during the NFL Draft process, but somebody that Chargers fans seem to like the more that they watched his college film. Barrett was not expected to have much of a role early on, as the team's interior defensive line room was quite deep, but with injuries occurring, Barrett has seen himself on the field for 140 snaps.

On those snaps, Barrett has recorded half a sack, a tackle for loss and 12 tackles. He grades out as a 50.0 overall PFF defensive grade,106th among 133 qualified interior defensive linemen. Not too bad for a fifth-round rookie.

Halfway Point Grade: B-

Round 6, Pick 202: Logan Taylor, G (Boston College)



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Logan Taylor was viewed as one of the team's best draft selections prior to the season, as getting a prospect that was viewed as a fourth-round pick by most in the sixth is a massive steal. With the Chargers' offensive line injury luck, he was expected by most to eventually find himself on the field.

Exactly such happened, playing 11 snaps at left tackle and 320 at left guard. After struggling early in his time on the field, Taylor has improved mightily, seemingly beating out the now-healthy and returning Kayode Awosika, the initial starter at the position. Taylor has given up two sacks (one of which was at offensive tackle, a position that most scouts wanted Taylor to avoid at the NFL level) and ten pressures. He ranks with a 54.5 overall PFF grade in the 2026 season, which is 57th among 77 qualified offensive guards.

Halfway Point Grade: A

Round 6, Pick 206: Alex Harkey, OT/G (Oregon)



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Alex Harkey was the last offensive lineman drafted by the Chargers during the 2026 Draft cycle, being known as the selection that was supposed to "shut the fans up." While Harkey has not single-handedly "shut the fans up," he has been surprisingly playable early in the NFL season.

This is now a diss towards Harkey; it is more so that he was viewed as a developmental lineman who should play guard at the NFL level. He was also a sixth-round pick who was seemingly on the outside looking in when cut-down day occurred. He obviously made the team and has now played 160 snaps due to all of the injuries suffered across the Chargers' OL.

On those snaps he has given up 8 pressures and one sacks.

Halfway Point Grade: B+