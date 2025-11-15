Jaguars social media troll Chargers before critical AFC matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers left for Jacksonville early Friday morning. They will face off against the Jaguars for the first time since the 2022 playoffs where the Chargers lost after leading 27-0 in the first half. Several starters for the Chargers remain from that forgettable night.
The Jaguars social media team decided to troll the Chargers a bit with a post reminding their incoming opponent of their last meeting.
RELATED: Chargers roster move brings back a fan favorite for another chance
The Chargers players themselves have had different reactions when asked about the return to Jacksonville.
Quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James during their media availabilities this week brushed off any questions about added emotions or stakes tied to this game given the result of the last meeting.
Edge rusher Khalil Mack generally brushed off the question as well but during his media availability he alluded to holding back something in his pocket for this matchup.
RELATED: Chargers make another change to OL as they seek revenge on Jaguars
The Chargers and Justin Herbert have dealt with the aftermath of their playoff loss to the Jaguars for the years since. Pundits often bring up this loss when discussing Herbert in rankings and predictions.
The Chargers will have the opportunity to shake this monkey off of their backs on Sunday. The playoff chances for both teams shift dramatically based on the outcome of this game,
The Jaguars themselves are coming off a massive blown lead loss to the Houston Texans last week. Jacksonville's head coach Liam Coen mentioned the intensity at practice this week being turned up a notch in an attempt respond and bounce back from the disappointing loss.
Both teams are aware of the implications of the game for playoff purposes and are preparing for a tough AFC battle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Bold predictions for Chargers' upcoming crucial matchup: Newly acquired talent makes his debut
Justin Herbert takes hit for soft schedule, turnover woes in MVP conversation
Chargers getting upset by Jaguars in Week 11 predicted by NFL analysts
Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 11
Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news, reports on Chargers WR, Week 11