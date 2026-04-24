Chargers Scramble to Fix First-Round Gamble in Updated NFL Mock Draft After Day 1

With day one of the 2026 NFL Draft concluding and the Chargers finding their first-round selection to be the older, yet intriguing EDGE defender, Akheem Mesidor, fans are already looking for what their next selections will be.

That said, Mesidor is likely to push veterans off the roster, so what other rookies can the Chargers take to help turn this roster into a more effective, younger and cheaper contender?

Chargers Updated 7 Round Mock Draft After Day 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

Nate Gosney

Round 2, Pick 55 - Chase Bisontis, OG Texas A&M

After the first round, one thing remains clear: the Chargers are still in desperate need of an offensive guard that can instantly start over Trevor Penning, who has not shown much during his time in the NFL, even as a former first-round selection himself.

Bisontis has long been mocked to the Bolts, as a guy who can instantly fill their biggest role, doing so at a high level. Bisontis is a well-rounded athlete who is sure to protect QB Justin Herbert.

Chase Bisontis | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 86 - Devin Moore, CB Florida

Moving onto the third round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Chargers go back onto defense, helping their young coordinator, Chris O'Leary. This time, they add the Florida Cornerback, Devin Moore.

Moore is a 6'3 CB with 4.5 speed that perfectly replaces what the Chargers just had with Benjamin St-Juste the year prior. Moore touts good length and tackling ability, skills the Chargers covet. However, with 2022, 2023 and 2024 all being years where injuries disallowed a full season for Moore, he is still a raw prospect.

Round 4, Pick 123 - Tim Keenan III, IDL Alabama

Going into Day 3, the Chargers still find themselves in need of help to bolster an interior defensive line group that has seen capital invested in it beforehand. Jamaree Caldwell was drafted last year in the third round. Justin Eboigbe in the fourth before that. Now bring on Tim Keenan III, the Alabama space eater; this room may finally be complete.

Round 6, Pick 204 - Zavion Thomas, WR LSU

With the final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Chargers, they decided to dip into offense and add another intriguing wide receiver prospect to a room that is filled with young, talented playmakers.

Quentin Johnston is in the last year of his deal, and his draftmate, Derius Davis, is also on the roster bubble. Thomas brings elite speed and return capabilities, essentially becoming the direct Davis replacement, considering Davis has not been the same since his rookie season.