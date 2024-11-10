Titans vs. Chargers final prediction and betting odds for Week 10
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers really have a chance to hit on a run with Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Winners of two in a row already, the Chargers could move to 6-3 by taking care of business at home. Then, it’s two more AFC opponents when they next play the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense has come alive in recent weeks as the concepts have opened up to match the improved health of the star quarterback’s ankle. That offense has put up 26 and 27 points over the last two outings, while the weekly elite defense has yet to give up more than 20 points all season.
Things aren’t as rosy for the Titans, a 2-6 team undergoing a rebuild under a first-time head coach. They beat 2-7 New England last week in overtime, yet will undergo another quarterback change as Will Levis gets back on the field.
Barring a complete stunner, this one should be a win for the Charges as they head in the complete opposite direction of the opposition.
Final score: Chargers 28, Titans 13
Titans vs. Chargers game odds
Spread: -7.5 LAC
O/U: 39.5
ML: -380 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Titans vs. Chargers injury updates
The Chargers could be without three or more starters against the Titans, based on the final injury report. There's also the matter of the Khalil Mack injury.
Titans vs. Chargers channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: Fox
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Titans vs. Chargers will stream on NFL+
