Chargers could be without 3 or more starters vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a concerningly long injury report all week ahead of the Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans.
And the final injury report didn’t do much to ease concerns.
After an extended injury saga for Khalil Mack, the star pass-rusher is questionable for the game. So, too, is fellow star pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who continues to work through the hip injury.
It doesn’t stop there, either.
Linebacker Denzel Perryman is also questionable. So is cornerback Kristian Fulton, meaning a secondary that continues to rely on underrated rookie breakouts will need more big showings from those guys.
It extends to the offensive side of the ball, too, with guard Trey Pipkins III suddenly questionable after missing the final two days of practice this week. That could mean Jamaree Salyer is forced to step into a starting role in front of Justin Herbert. Running back J.K. Dobbins' ankle injury also has him listed as questionable.
Some of these questionables will likely turn into non-concerns by kickoff, like Bosa, who simply figures to remain on the same snap count as the last two weeks.
But missing potentially three or more starters while trying to pick up a third consecutive win to stay in the AFC playoff hunt will be a tough hurdle to overcome.
