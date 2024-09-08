Chiefs' Offense Projected to Have 'Big Rebound,' Lead NFL in Scoring
The Kansas City Chiefs' versatility is one of their biggest selling points, as the back-to-back Super Bowl champs consistently find new ways to win football games. Last season's path was far from easy, however, and the club's hope is things will be smoother in 2024.
On the offensive side of the ball, many are expecting a return to form. With Patrick Mahomes leading the way and some new weapons at his disposal, Kansas City should find more success. How high will the ceiling be, though? One analyst thinks it could top the NFL.
In a recent article for ESPN, Mike Clay listed his projections, power rankings and playoff predictions for the 2024-25 campaign. Clay has the Chiefs leading the league in projected points with 463, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (455) and Detroit Lions (437).
"The Chiefs top this category for the sixth consecutive season ... and it has worked out pretty well except for last season," Clay wrote. "In 2019, I had them projected at 469 points, and they finished with 451. In 2020, it was 470 projected, 473 actual. In 2021, 477 and 480, respectively. In 2022, 479 projected and 496 actual. And finally in 2023, I projected Kansas City to score 498 points, and it finished at 371.
"The huge dip to 15th in scoring last season was a bit of a shocker, but the Chiefs were more conservative due to an underwhelming wide receiver situation and elite defensive play. With an upgraded WR room that includes Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and first-round rookie Xavier Worthy, a big rebound is likely in store."
For the most part, Clay's projections for Chiefs points have been solid. Last season threw everyone off, as the Andy Reid and Matt Nagy-led unit relied more on the rest of the team than their own pieces to help come away with victories. Complementary football is a perfectly fine formula, but Reid teams have historically been far more efficient on offense.
Just look at the years Mahomes has been the club's starter at quarterback. The Chiefs' worst scoring ranking from 2018-2022 was sixth, and four of those five seasons were top-five outputs. Even without Tyreek Hill in the fold at wideout, the new-look offense was perhaps the sport's best just two years ago.
In the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City mustered 27 points. Once Brown returns from his sternoclavicular injury, things figure to get even easier. With Rice looking more explosive and comfortable in his second season and Worthy already having two touchdowns to his name, maybe Clay's projections will align closer to reality this time around.