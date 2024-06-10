NFL Best Offseason Move Rankings: Chiefs Get Positive Mark for Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Signing
The Kansas City Chiefs' splashiest free agent addition this offseason came when they signed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year contract to bolster their group of pass-catchers after an up-and-down 2023 season for KC's wideouts. In a recent ranking of the NFL's top offseason additions, the Chiefs and Brown earned praise as a positive pairing.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report ranked the "25 best moves of the 2024 NFL offseason," and the Chiefs' only mention came with Brown's signing, ranked at No. 14:
14. Chiefs Bring in Marquise Brown
All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce clearly can carry a pass-catching corps. Simultaneously, the Kansas City Chiefs had underwhelming group of receivers after Rashee Rice in 2023. They snatched Marquise Brown for a modest $7 million in a high-upside move. Brown's production dipped on bad Arizona Cardinals teams recently, but he was a 1,000-yard target for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 campaign.
With Brown now pairing with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs added two speedsters to their receiving room this offseason. Still, their wide receiver experiments aren't over, as the team brought back former second-round pick Mecole Hardman just last week.
Brown and Worthy are clearly at the top of KC's wide receiver depth chart while the team waits for news regarding a likely suspension for Rice, then the WR room gets cloudy.
I took a closer look at the Chiefs' receivers on June 6, following Hardman's signing, and the group is a complicated one. Aside from Brown, Worthy and Rice, Justin Watson projects as the next-safest receiver on my depth chart. After that group, I wrote that players like Hardman, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio will determine how the Chiefs' WR depth is viewed in '24:
This is where KC's volatility will become either a weakness or a strength.
[...]
I think the "safest" receivers on the roster are likely Brown, Worthy, Rice, Watson and Moore. That leaves two potential spots for the rest of the group, and possibly only one after Rice completes his suspension.