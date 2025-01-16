Chris Jones Calf Injury Update: Chiefs' Star DT Shares Status for Divisional Round
As their divisional round playoff matchup against the Houston Texans approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are rounding into form from a health standpoint. Both sides of the ball are nearing full strength ahead of Saturday's game as both star players and key reserves alike prepare for playoff football.
The former category has a big-time piece who's well-rested and ready to go. By the time kickoff rolls around this weekend, defensive tackle Chris Jones will be nearly a full month removed from the calf injury he suffered in Week 16 against this very Houston team. Thanks to a Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers – a game Jones missed – Kansas City locked up the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and afforded him plenty of time to ensure he's 100% healthy for the biggest part of the year.
Speaking to the media this week, Jones provided an update on his status. It was all positive news from the CEO of 'Sack Nation.'
"I feel really, really good," Jones said. "I was able to get three weeks of rest and get my legs back under me. It was a long season. Fortunately enough, we were able to seal the first-round bye after the Pittsburgh game and I was able to take another week off, so I basically had like two-to-three bye weeks. Feel really good, feel excited. Ready to go play some football."
Getting an All-Pro back in the lineup will certainly help the Chiefs on their quest for a three-peat of championships. Although Jones logged just five sacks during the regular season (his lowest full-season mark since his rookie year in 2016), he remained a force at the defensive tackle spot. His 91.0 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade ranked first out of 219 interior defensive linemen, and his 74 regular-season pressures finished second to only Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos (75).
The Kansas City first-team front fared relatively well without Jones, too. In the aforementioned Week 17 contest in Pittsburgh, quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked five times and seemed to be under constant duress. Week 18's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos didn't see a single Chiefs sack picked up, although it was a game headlined by reserves playing a team fighting for a postseason spot.
All signs point to Jones, a full participant in practice throughout the week, being a full-go on the biggest stage his team has been on this season. For a squad that just went 15-2 despite never quite being at complete capacity, that's a great sight for the reigning champs and a terrifying one for opposing offensive lines.