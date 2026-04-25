In the blink of an eye, the 2026 NFL Draft is already down to its homestretch. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have been active already, and there's plenty of action left to occur as Day 3 soon begins.

After opening the draft by moving up three spots for LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, general manager Brett Veach capped the day off by adding Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at 29th overall. On Friday, he went back to the well and ended up landing Oklahoma pass rusher R Mason Thomas in the second round.

Multiple roster needs persist. While it's difficult to find instant-impact players in rounds four through seven, these selections remain a downright critical part of the roster-building process.

Ahead of Day 3 of the draft, let's answer some of the burning questions surrounding the Chiefs.

Can the Chiefs Trade Up or Down on Day 3?

Having executed a draft-day trade once, what's to stop Kansas City from doing so again? The organization hasn't made an acquisition since 40th overall, so anything could be on the table.

Here's an updated look at which picks the Chiefs currently own for Saturday.

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: Nos. 169 and 176

Round 6: No. 210

Using the Rich Hill Trade Value Chart, we can get a rough estimate of which selections can net moves up or down the board. It's an imperfect science, however, as some teams use different charts.

Additionally, not every trade is a totally even deal on paper. For example, Thursday's first-round trade-up for Delane saw Kansas City surrender pick Nos. 9, 74 and 148 (worth 464 points) to gain No. 6 (worth 446 points).

Still, Veach has some flexibility on Day 3 if he wants to utilize it. A simple package of picks 169 and 176 (17 points) might just get K.C. into the end of round four (picks 134-136 match the value). Similarly, trading back can help stockpile capital for 2026 or potentially beyond.

Top Chiefs Draft Needs for Rounds 4-7

Prior to Day 2 kicking off, Chiefs On SI broke down some of the Chiefs' most pressing roster needs. Defensive end headlined the list, and it's been addressed by way of Thomas entering the fold.

The other two (technically three) positions went without seeing any investments. Each of them just so happens to be on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide Receiver (or Tight End)

The duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy still has the jury out on it. Rice isn't a reliable player, and Worthy was banged up for most of the 2025-26 campaign. That's without even mentioning the latter's underwhelming performance relative to his draft slot.

Tyquan Thornton is a speedy wideout with vertical field-stretching capabilities, although only he and Worthy anchor the receiver room beyond this season. Adding an intriguing piece there makes a ton of sense.

The same can ring true at tight end, where Travis Kelce mulled his future but eventually decided to return for yet another season. Thinking ahead is always a smart idea, as is bringing in someone who can block and enhance a potentially revamped rushing attack.

Offensive Tackle

The left side of the Chiefs' offensive line seems set in stone. 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons performed admirably when on the field as a rookie and will start again in 2026. On the right side, veteran Jaylon Moore has a path to being serviceable. Esa Pole is a fun developmental option.

Next year, however, Moore is slated to hit the open market. It's also worth noting that Simmons' durability remains a massive question mark. If there's a tackle Kansas City finds a fit for its scheme on Day 3, swooping him up would be wise.

Best Available Prospects by Position

Some positions are stronger than others, although the Chiefs should still have some options either way. Here are the top remaining players as the clock soon starts ticking for Day 3.

Quarterback

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)

Taylen Green (Arkansas)

Cole Payton (North Dakota State)

Nussmeier is the most noteworthy name among this group, as he received some Heisman Trophy buzz entering his final collegiate campaign. He's received medical clearance after some odd injury news, which could make an already unlikely pick that much more improbable.

Running Back

Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas)

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

Emmett Johnson (Nebraska)

Kaytron Allen (Penn State)

Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest)

With Kenneth Walker III and Emari Demercado firmly entrenched atop the halfback depth chart, any investment here could have more to do with a third down or special teams role than anything else. Singleton, who can factor into pass protection and also catch a bit, could be the most suitable.

Wide Receiver

Skyler Bell (UConn)

Bryce Lance (North Dakota State)

Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)

Deion Burks (Oklahoma)

Malik Benson (Oregon)

Bell, Lance and Sarratt jump out here. The former is a complementary piece who does a lot of things well and would fit into the Chiefs' offense. Lance, a big-bodied target who glides, has to prove he can do it in the NFL. Sarratt lacks the ability to separate with consistency but could do fine against zone coverage.

Tight End

Justin Joly (NC State)

Riley Nowakowski (Indiana)

Jack Endries (Texas)

Joly might be the best player of this group, as he's a proven ball winner and a quick mover. Endries can do some of what Noah Gray fulfills as a backup tight end. Nowkowski takes the cake as a competitive blocker and short-area receiver with a bit of alignment versatility.

Offensive Line

Dametrious Crownover (OT, Texas A&M)

Jude Bowry (OT, Boston College)

Drew Shelton (OT, Penn State)

Brian Parker (OG, Duke)

Samuel Hecht (C, Kansas State)

Crownover stands 6-foot-7 and possesses long arms, which head coach Andy Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck love. He'd be a worthy mid- or late-round investment. If the Chiefs wanted someone on the interior to back up Creed Humphrey, Hecht is a local product who's quite sound.

Defensive Line

Gracen Halton (Oklahoma)

Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State)

Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State)

LT Overton (Alabama)

Anthony Lucas (USC)

In the middle of the defensive front, if Kansas City opted for a Woods running made, someone like Halton could be super fun. On the outside, both Dennis-Sutton and Overton possess traits that coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers, and both could skew toward a higher floor than some other Day 3 picks.

Linebacker

Deontae Lawson (Alabama)

Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh)

Aiden Fisher (Indiana)

Louis is easily the most enticing option on this list thanks to his athletic profile, but that'll also get him the dreaded "tweener" label.

Defensive Back

Jermod McCoy (CB, Tennessee)

Keith Abney II (CB, Arizona State)

Malik Muhammad (CB, Texas)

Kamari Ramsey (S, USC)

Genesis Smith (S, Arizona)

McCoy is not only the best defensive back remaining with Day 3 on the horizon, but he's hands-down the best player on the board. Concerns surrounding his medicals are surely the influence behind his drastic draft-week fall.

Elsewhere in the secondary, Abney could carve out a nice career as a nickel cornerback. Ramsey, too, has an injury history but does many things well and may be a favorite of Spagnuolo's.