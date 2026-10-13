Here’s Why Chiefs Rookie Cyrus Allen Could Finally Be Featured in Kansas City’s Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs' bleak wide receiver circumstances worsened before the bye when Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton went down in the same game. While Rice's hamstring issue is minor and shouldn't keep him out long, Thornton will miss most, if not all, of the regular season with a dislocated ankle.



Between rumors about a reunion with Tyreek Hill and bringing another proven wideout on board before the trade deadline, KC fans are starved for help in the receiving corps. However, a viable option may be waiting in the wings of the Chiefs' offensive unit.

Remember Cyrus Allen, who quickly transformed into a fan favorite with his strong training camp? There was a time when he looked like he'd be facing an uphill battle for playing time, but a scenario where he assumes a significant role in this offense looks a lot more realistic with the current injury situation.

Allen was selected No. 176 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and brings plenty of versatility, as he's capable of lining up in the slot or on the outside. He led the Big 12 with 13 touchdowns as a senior, which helped his draft stock skyrocket.



A shin bruise during camp slowed Allen's progress and has been cited as a reason why the coaching staff has been hesitant to use him. Before that, though, reporters viewed Allen as perhaps the team's best pass catcher not named Rice or Xavier Worthy.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A pass thrown by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) intended for wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) falls incomplete against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Chiefs' Week 4 win over the Raiders, when the two aforementioned receivers got hurt, Allen only saw the field for five snaps and recorded his first NFL target. That could change now that the coaching staff has a week of preparation to get him more involved.

What Kansas City is truly missing in the receiver room is a playmaker who can make things happen with the ball in his hands. Rice is great in the intermediate game, but he isn't necessarily someone defenses are going to key in on to open things up downfield. And despite Worthy's tremendous straight-line speed, he's been largely ineffective in all areas of the offense in 2026.

Allen generated a lot of buzz in limited preseason action, with the biggest highlight coming on an impressive snag in the exhibition opener. Insiders and other observers have made it clear that he has as much burst and is shiftier than anyone in the short passing game.

When speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Andy Reid mentioned the possibility of Allen seeing increased snaps with Thornton heading to the IR. Those opportunities would only grow if Rice is unable to suit up this week versus the Chargers.



"Yeah, I think he would probably work into the mix there a little bit more," Reid said. "He's a good football player, and even though he's young, he's got good ability."

Andy Reid on if rookie WR Cyrus Allen will receive more playing time moving forward:



“Yeah, I think he would probably work into the mix there a little bit more. He's a good football player, and even though he's young, he's got good ability.” pic.twitter.com/mMeGf7WVX1 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 12, 2026

Those words don't necessarily mean Allen is going to see a dozen targets on Sunday, so his biggest supporters should take Reid's comments with a grain of salt. Reid tends to have a level of comfort with the players he trusts to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, which helps explain why the front office brought two-time Chiefs Super Bowl winner Justin Watson back to the practice squad during the bye.

Depending on Rice's injury status before the upcoming matchup, this could be Allen's biggest chance to earn a consistent role in Eric Bieniemy's offense. If he makes the most of his snaps, even in a limited role, he could earn a bigger place in the game plan moving forward.

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