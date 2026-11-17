For the second game in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs squared off against an inferior opponent and actually managed to make the quality of each team obvious on the playing field.

Week 10's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons seemed destined to be a Kansas City victory from the beginning. Within the final result of a 35-13 blowout triumph on the road, there were plenty of positives but also a few negatives to take away with a new week arriving.

Let's dive into the good and bad from the Chiefs' Week 10 win against Atlanta and single out three players whose stock is trending up, as well as three who could use a better showing in Week 11 and down the stretch of the year.

Chiefs Stock Up After Week 10

These players stood out for positive reasons on Sunday, potentially changing the trajectory of their seasons in the process.

Emmett Johnson

Given how fantastic starter Kenneth Walker III has been when on the field, there wasn't much need for premium reps for rookie running back Emmett Johnson in Weeks 1-9. He still found ways to impact the game, but Sunday was his coming-out party with Walker sitting due to a groin injury. The Nebraska product logged a whopping 28 touches down in Atlanta, averaging 6.1 yards per opportunity and scoring two touchdowns in the process.

Johnson's ability as a receiver out of the backfield is second to very few at the position right now. He's logged at least a catch in two of his last three outings, going for 11 receptions on 12 targets for 198 yards and three scores in that span. The fifth-round pick has clearly adapted to life as a professional at a rapid pace and made the most of his first NFL start.

There's a case to be made that Johnson is a starting-caliber player for multiple teams. That includes the Chiefs. Even though Walker is the superior option and will resume the role once he returns, having such a dangerous backup has to make Kansas City feel good with tough, cold-weather football on the horizon.

Yards per Route Run Leaders



1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4.09)

2. Mike Evans (3.65)

3. Emmett Johnson (3.13) 🔥👀⁉️🤯



RB Leaders by Yards From Scrimmage per Touch



1. Emmett Johnson (7.63) 🔥

2. Jaylen Warren (6.66)

3. Christian McCaffrey (6.13)



RB Leaders by Missed Tackles Forced… https://t.co/9XcDTPzidE — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) November 17, 2026

Cyrus Allen

Coming into Week 10, first-year wideout Cyrus Allen was an interesting case. Were the Chiefs truly planning to give him more snaps and opportunities, or would the trade acquisition of Josh Downs put a cap on the fifth-rounder's ceiling within the offense in 2026-27? Considering Allen had averaged 22 snaps and a pair of targets in the three games leading up to Atlanta, there were reasons for the answer to go in either direction.

Fortunately for the former Cincinnati man, the club found a perfectly happy medium for at least one week of play.

Allen had the best showing of his young career to date on Sunday, turning four targets into two receptions for 44 yards. His snap count of 23 was good for 35.4% of those available, which is more than enough time to make a play or two. That's precisely what Allen did, as he was held on a non-call for a potential touchdown earlier in the contest but rebounded with a masterpiece of a route against A.J. Terrell later on for his first-ever score:

Filthy route from Cyrus Allen 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YNh2IdJZjU — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

It's not just that Allen found the end zone. It's how he found it. The rookie was lined up on the boundary of the formation with tight coverage and won with technicality and some burst. That's more of what the Chiefs need in the receiver room; that highlight will be remembered in Allen discussions for weeks and months to come.

George Karlaftis

Before the season, many thought the Chiefs' defensive line would live and die with what All-Pro tackle Chris Jones could provide. While there's still some truth to that, defensive end George Karlaftis has emerged as a worthy running mate for the veteran pass rusher in more ways than one.

He's also established himself as one of the more valuable assets on the team after plenty of folks questioned the four-year contract extension he was previously signed to before the expiration of his rookie deal.

Karlaftis was tremendous once again in this one, recording a second-down sack on Atlanta's second drive, batting down a pass early in the third frame and also combining for a quarterback takedown with Jones later on. The former first-round pick is the only player this century to log both a tackle for loss and a pass defended in seven straight regular-season games.

Add in that all five-and-a-half of Karlaftis' sacks have come since Week 6, and you get the full picture of a 25-year-old who's having a breakout in season No. 5.

Chiefs Stock Down After Week 10

These three players didn't meet the bar in Week 10 and need to recover moving forward.

Kahlil Benson

Back in the spring and summer, nobody expected undrafted rookie free agent tackle Kahlil Benson to still be in the Chiefs' starting lineup. That's especially true when considering it was the right tackle job he wound up competing for. Once Josh Simmons' health became an issue again, however, the Indiana product was thrust into the lineup and actually didn't look too bad early in the season.

With Simmons still on injured reserve and the Chiefs' offensive line becoming increasingly banged up, though, Benson is struggling to string together effective performances.

Pro Football Focus tracking metrics aren't everything, but the 24-year-old surrendered a then-career-high four pressures in Week 7's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He followed it up with an improved one-pressure outing versus the Denver Broncos, but those figures are five and eight, respectively, since then.

Rolling into Week 11, Benson is tied for seventh in most pressures ceded (30) by a tackle. He's got a significant lead in quarterback hits, allowing 16 to second-place Kolton Miller's 12. For all the talk about how much Kansas City needed a wide receiver at the deadline, the return of Simmons would have a massive swing for the floor and ceiling of the offense as well.

Xavier Worthy

If there's one thing you can't accuse the Chiefs of, it's not trying to make 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy a legitimate weapon. Before Sunday's game, the lowest single-game target total he'd logged this year was two, and he only did it once. In all other contests, his average was 6.4. Despite him repeatedly showing that he isn't worth the on-field investment, it doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Worthy saw three passes thrown his way in Week 10, although none connected for a completion. On the afternoon, he drifted too much on a second-and-15 drop, ran a bad route and lost the ball on a fourth-quarter first-and-10 and also let an onside kick get recovered on special teams. His 57 snaps were the third-most for him this season; being on the field for 87.7% of opportunities isn't a signal that the club is moving away from him.

Perhaps it should, though. In all, Worthy has turned 50 targets into 33 receptions, 278 yards and a single touchdown this year. According to SumerSports, he leads the Chiefs' wide receiver room with a 17.92% target share but is fourth in yards per route run with 0.93.

Only 40 receivers have run at least 250 routes in 2026-27. Worthy is one of them, yet he's 38th in YPRR. He needs either a change of role right now or a change of scenery in the offseason to find whatever best form he's got left.

Kingsley Suamataia

It's been a strange season for one Kingsley Suamataia, as the left guard has put excellent reps on tape but also completely whiffed on other occasions and looked totally out of place. There's the matter of availability, too, with head coach Andy Reid benching him on two separate occasions ahead of road contests but not revealing why that was the case.

The third-year man bounced back in Week 9 with a splendid overall game, but that didn't translate to this one.

Suamataia was charged with seven pressures and five quarterback hurries against a Falcons defensive front that's far from elite. Last year, the most he'd given up in a game was five. You have to go all the way back to Week 10 of the 2024-25 campaign against the Denver Broncos, when he was at left tackle, to find a road outing that matched this one.

Being able to show off your athletic chops in the open field is nice, but being a consistent blocker is better. Eyes will be on Suamataia moving forward to see if he can stabilize.

LOOK AT HIM GO 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/EHI3EolSix — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 15, 2026

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