Fresh off a huge victory over the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for a second prime-time game in a row. A Sunday Night Football intraconference clash sees KC host the Indianapolis Colts, who have plenty to prove following a blowout defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs possess ample reason to be confident entering this one, but they aren't quite at full strength. Injuries are a minor storyline for both sides, although Kansas City has more to worry about at this moment. Could absences play a role in how Week 2 shakes out?

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Indianapolis in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Indianapolis Colts

Our inactives for tonight's SNF matchup against the Colts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wa68MMdzVQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2026

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

S Chamarri Conner

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

LT Josh Simmons

DT Bryson Eason

Coming into the weekend, it was known that the duo of left tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner would be missing in action. Head coach Andy Reid announced such on Friday, then the team ruled them out shortly thereafter. Conner is making progress in rehabbing a knee injury that also held him out of Week 1's win; Reid feels good about his long-term prognosis.

"I can't give you a timeline, Matt (Derrick), but he's getting better," Reid said. "It's just a matter of the swelling staying consistently out of it, but he's doing everything he can possibly do with the trainers. But it is getting better."

Simmons, meanwhile, has had a back injury for multiple weeks. He's received a second opinion to determine its severity, although he (like Conner) has yet to practice since the start of the regular season. On Sunday, a report indicated that the 2025 first-round pick is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Elsewhere for the Chiefs, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) were deemed questionable on the club's official injury report after being limited participants in Friday's practice. There was never much doubt about either player's status, but it's good if you're Kansas City to officially see them active.

Aside from the same list of inactives as last week, defensive tackle Marcus Harris and linebacker Cole Christiansen were elevated from the practice squad.

Indianapolis Colts inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

LB Austin Ajiake

WR Ashton Dulin

RB DJ Giddens

DE George Gumbs Jr.

QB Riley Leonard (emergency third quarterback)

OG Dalton Tucker

Ahead of the weekend, the Colts ruled wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) out and running back DJ Giddens (knee) questionable. Giddens also wound up being inactive. Most everyone else practiced fully to end the week. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward got a rest day on Friday and missed practice and didn't carry any designation into Sunday's contest.

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