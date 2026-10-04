Complete Chiefs Inactives for Week 4 vs. Raiders: Who's In, Who's Out?

In the blink of an eye, the Kansas City Chiefs will be almost a quarter of the way through the 2026 NFL regular season. Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders has significant AFC West implications, too, as both teams enter the clash at 3-0 on the year.

As is always the case at this point in the campaign, neither team is 100% healthy. Kansas City is still without one of its top starters, whereas Las Vegas rolled into the weekend expecting to miss one of its first-string linemen as well. Those absences, paired with other game-day calls on who will and will not suit up, add some intrigue to a contest that's already loaded with storylines.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Las Vegas in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Chiefs inactive list vs. Raiders in Week 4:



LT Josh Simmons

QB Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)

TE Jared Wiley

OT Diego Pounds

DE Jack Pyburn

CB Jadon Canady



Chiefs elevated LB Cole Christiansen from the practice squad for today's game. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 4, 2026

LT Josh Simmoons

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

TE Jared Wiley

OT Diego Pounds

DE Jack Pyburn

CB Jadon Canady

Just like Weeks 1-3, there aren't many surprises here. The most notable name is left tackle Josh Simmons, who's been nursing a back injury for well over a month now. This week, head coach Andy Reid provided some more details on the issue and said it's a bulging disc. Simmons hasn't practiced since August; it remains to be seen whether he'll make his 2026 debut in Week 6 following the Chiefs' bye.

In better news, safety Chamarri Conner is active for the first time this season. He sat out the team's first three games with a knee ailment but was a full participant in this week's practices. The defense's leading snap-getter from 2025 figures to eventually replace Jaden Hicks as a starter alongside offseason pickup Alohi Gilman in the secondary.

On Saturday, Kansas City announced that linebacker Cole Christiansen was activated from the practice squad via standard elevation. That maxes out his allotted total of three elevations for the regular season, meaning he'll head back to the practice squad following Sunday's game. If he's to be promoted again, it'd either have to be a signing to the 53-man roster or a postseason activation when limits reset.

Las Vegas Raiders inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency third quarterback)

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

S Tristin McCollum

G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson

DT Jonah Laulu

On the Raiders' Friday injury report, quarterback Aiden O'Connell (non-injury-related/personal) was deemed questionable for Week 4 after not practicing all week. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson also missed the week of work following a groin injury sustained in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. He was ruled out prior to the weekend.

Elsewhere, tight end Brock Bowers was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to knee injury management but didn't carry a designation. He was added to the Las Vegas injury report on Sunday morning with an illness, although initial reporting signaled that the club fully anticipated him being good to go for Week 4. That's held consistent leading into game time.

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