Chiefs vs. Raiders: NFL Week 4 Preview, Score Predictions

Who would've anticipated the Chiefs and Raiders playing for the top seed in the division in Week 4? Regardless of who called that shot, it's the reality sitting in front of both franchises on Sunday.

Behind a lava-hot start from quarterback Kirk Cousins and some of the best defending Las Vegas has seen in years, the Raiders have fared like a force to be reckoned with under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Andy Reid's Kansas City squad, meanwhile, keeps chugging along but still has some things to sort out before being an unquestioned Super Bowl-caliber group again.

How might Sunday's game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 4 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: Even with a bit of skepticism regarding how "for real" the Raiders may be, their strengths line up well with many of the Chiefs' biggest questions. The Raiders' trio of edge rushers (Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce) will have a chance to stress-test both Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore while Patrick Mahomes tries to keep the passing game on track.

I have total faith in the Chiefs' boundary corners, but tight end Brock Bowers can line up anywhere on the field, giving Las Vegas a chance to hunt for favorable matchups. Kansas City's pass rush is improved, but Kirk Cousins can get rid of the ball quickly, similarly to how Daniel Jones stayed clean in Week 2.

All in all, I think the Chiefs are the better team, but the Raiders have some key places to search for advantages. I'll ride with the better overall squad in a close game.

Jordan Foote: There's no love lost between these AFC West rivals, but the Chiefs have made it known this week that they believe their foes are a worthy opponent. Whether it's head coach Andy Reid tipping his cap to Vegas or quarterback Patrick Mahomes doing the same to Crosby, the respect level is there.

I'm just not sure it means anything on the field. While the Raiders' offense has played some low-mistake football and the defense is forcing plenty of turnovers, not all of this seems sustainable. That isn't to say the home crowd and some self-inflicted errors on the Chiefs' behalf couldn't swing this one in the other direction, but the better team should win.

I'll roll with the Chiefs here in a one-score victory that sends folks into the bye week still not completely sold on the offense or defense, although still feeling well enough given the circumstances of a road triumph over an undefeated intradivision club.

Joshua Schulman: Everything is clicking for Klint Kubiak’s group through the first trio of games. It leads the NFL in turnover margin and has not allowed a point in the fourth quarter all season. Then again, 38-year-old Kirk Cousins is bound to come back to Earth at some point, and the Raiders haven’t encountered a weapon as dynamic as Kenneth Walker yet.

This 3-0 start from Vegas has been a fun story, but it’s time for it to come to an end… right? In the words of the legendary Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend!

Brock Bowers will single-handedly pick apart KC’s second level, and Ashton Jeanty is bound for a big evening against an underperforming Chiefs defensive line. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense simply hasn’t passed the eye test for me so far, and I think this week is when it finally gets exposed. Kansas City will have a better record this season when it’s all said and done, but I’m picking LV to hand Andy Reid’s squad its first defeat of 2026.

Tyler Brown: This could be foolish, but this one feels like a grind from start to finish. The Raiders aren't the pushover Miami was supposed to be, and Cousins is playing well enough to keep Las Vegas in it. Bowers will get his, and the Chiefs' defense will not have all the answers.

Steve Spagnuolo has shown enough in his career to know how to limit a team's top weapon just enough when the moment calls for it, and Kansas City's offense should do enough on the other side to keep the Raiders from ever feeling comfortable.

The key is whether Andy Reid can establish the run game early and take the pressure off both tackles and the passing game. If Walker gets going and the play-action opens up the way it did against Miami, Mahomes should have enough answers to stay a step ahead of Rob Leonard's defense all afternoon.

The Raiders will make it interesting, and Chiefs Kingdom may be holding their breath late, but Kansas City has too many weapons and too much experience in close games to let this one slip away.

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