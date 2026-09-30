Mansoor Delane Provided Chiefs With a Glimpse of the Future in Week 3

The 2026 NFL Draft class continues to deliver for the Kansas City Chiefs early in a new NFL season. Although not everything has been pristine and there have undoubtedly been growing pains, the highs showcase what an ideal future could look like on the field.

There might not be a better representation of that than the journey of first-round cornerback Mansoor Delane. To this point, the LSU product has been in and out of the lineup due to injury, produced multiple highlights and also emphasized the need for continued growth. His Week 3 performance against the Miami Dolphins gave Kansas City a glimpse of his upside in what was his most thorough outing yet.

Why should the Chiefs be excited about the present and projection for Delane? Joshua Brisco, Seth Keysor and Nate Taylor discussed that and more on a September episode of the Only Weird Games podcast on KC Sports Network.

Delane's ability to close out drives stands out

Keysor made a fantastic point about star-level defenders. At the highest level, many of them possess the ability to shut down drives and take opposing offenses off the field by either putting them behind the sticks or making an impact on late downs. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has served as a prime example of that throughout his illustrious career, and Delane's already flashed some of that in year No. 1.

The sixth overall pick can diagnose plays quickly and has tremendous feel. Additionally, he's got great fluidity and click-and-close ability in coverage. One instance of him ending a possession was against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, when he recorded his first career interception. On Sunday, he had a second-and-8 stop on running back Ollie Gordon for no gain and followed it up two plays later by contributing to a fourth-and-4 incompletion intended for wideout Malik Washington.

Delane isn't just a tone-setter in early downs. His blend of instincts, aggressiveness and athleticism clearly makes him a force to be reckoned with when the stakes are raised.

The former LSU standout is a more than willing tackler

One thing that drew many fans — and the Chiefs, obviously — to Delane during the pre-draft process was his willingness to tackle. That's something that seems to be a prerequisite to enter the Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt school of cornerbacking in Kansas City; the rookie passed with flying colors in college.

That proficiency as a downhill attacker has popped up a couple of times so far in Delane's Chiefs tenure. He participates in run fits, is intentional with his efforts and also takes great angles while pairing that with plus closing speed. Just ask Miami after this Week 3 screen pass:

What a hit by the rookie, Mansoor Delane 😳@KCvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fP3P4ifova — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

According to Pro Football Focus, Delane has four "stops" already despite only playing 75 snaps to this point. Again, there's depth to his game beyond being one type of player. A multidimensional chess piece, the 22-year-old will make foes be aware of his presence for years to come.

Assessing Delane's impact on the rest of the Chiefs' cornerback room

Delane simply being on the field also has an effect on the rest of the cornerback room. As a full-time starter and someone who could be the best defensive back on the roster in due time, his availability pushes others down a rung on the hierarchy. For pieces like Kristian Fulton on the boundary and L'Jarius Sneed in a majority nickel role, that's ideal.

Now past a pair of shoulder injuries (one leading into the regular season, the other sustained in Week 1), Delane played 72 defensive snaps this past Sunday. That was good for 99% of those available, followed by Nohl Williams (68, 93%), Sneed (53, 73%) Chris Roland-Wallace (12, 16%) and rookie Jadon Canady (1, 1%). KC clearly wants to get its most promising young building block on the field as much as possible.

Statistics for Delane's output vary. PFF, for example, credits him with five receptions given up on eight targets for 24 yards and a 27.1 passer rating. NFL Pro's data results in respective marks of five, 10, 24 and 16.7. He's at seven completions on 10 targets for 34 yards and a 35.0 rating on Pro Football Reference.

But no matter how you slice it, it's easy to see that Delane is on the rise early on.

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