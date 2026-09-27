The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on Sunday, this time taking on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 3 contest at Hard Rock Stadium. While it's still early in the 2026-27 NFL campaign, the war of attrition is already setting in.

The hosts ruled out a pair of players in advance of the clash, and the visitors made an adjustment to their injury report just hours before kickoff. That further underscored the need for both sides to adjust on the fly.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Miami in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Chiefs inactive list vs. Dolphins in Week 3:



LT Josh Simmons

S Chamarri Conner

QB Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)

TE Jared Wiley

OT Diego Pounds

DE Jack Pyburn

DT Tyreke Smith



Chiefs also elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith for today’s game. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 27, 2026

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

S Chamarri Conner

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

LT Josh Simmons

DE Tyreke Smith

There aren't any surprises here for the Chiefs, although defensive tackle Bryson Eason is active for the first time in 2026. This list contains plenty of familiar names that are consistent with the club's inactives for Weeks 1 and 2 against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Headlining the group are left tackle Josh Simmons and safety Chamarri Conner, who continue to work their ways back from respective back and knee injuries. Head coach Andy Reid and the team revealed earlier on that Simmons would be a no-go after not practicing for another week. Conner did make his return to work for practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but he only saw limited action and originally carried a "doubtful" designation into the weekend.

Kansas City posted to its official X account on Sunday morning that Conner was officially moved to "out" for Week 3. The club's leading defensive snap-getter from a year ago will remain on the shelf for at least another game.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, who spent last week active but didn't play any snaps, is once again dressed for Sunday's battle in Miami Gardens.

On Saturday, the Chiefs activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive end Tyreke Smith via standard elevation. Christiansen's second activation means he has just one more remaining for the regular season before he'd have to either be signed to the 53-man roster or spend the remainder of the year on the practice squad. Smith is inactive despite his elevation.

Miami Dolphins inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

RB Jaylen Wright

WR Caleb Douglas

QB Brady Cook (emergency third quarterback)

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.

EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

OG DJ Campbell

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick

On Friday, the Dolphins ruled out the duo of defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle). Running back Jaylen Wright (stinger, foot) was doubtful, with both wideout Ryan Miller (hip, back) and cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) being questionable.

Of the aforementioned group, the duo of Miller and Brents wound up being healthy enough to give Week 3 ago. Many Chiefs fans may recognize Chukwuebuka "Jason" Godrick's name from his time on the team following his graduation from the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program back in 2023.

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