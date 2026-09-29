Entering the year with one of football's youngest rosters, the Kansas City Chiefs knew they'd be relying on some relatively inexperienced players to kick off the season. That's led to both good and bad through the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign, although that was expected.

As general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City coaching staff continue to evaluate first- and second-year pieces, Week 4's AFC West showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders will set the stage for continued development during the Week 3 bye. Which youngsters are rising and falling on the leaderboard?

Below, we'll break down the Chiefs' rookies and sophomores by ranking each 53-man roster member in tiers. Be sure to return to this series each week to see who's moving and shaking.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott isn't included due to him currently being on the physically unable to perform list.

The young standout tier

CB Nohl Williams

RB Emmett Johnson

CB Mansoor Delane

DE R Mason Thomas

DT Peter Woods

The top of the 2026 NFL Draft class for Kansas City is seeing the field plenty. In his first game back from another shoulder injury, first-rounder Mansoor Delane logged 10 tackles and only missed one snap in the defensive backfield. He was targeted plenty and did give up his fair share of receptions, but his coverage remained solid overall and he showcased significant promise as a tackler. The same can be said for 2025 third-rounder Nohl Williams, who's been the club's best corner thus far.

Elsewhere on defense, both defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive tackle Peter Woods are finding their respective ways into legitimate roles on that side of the ball. The former had a better afternoon in run support than the week prior and also set a new personal record with 41 snaps — 56% of those available. The latter remains quiet from a pressure standpoint but had 35 snaps and is a trusted piece for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Last, but certainly not least, is Day 3 halfback Emmett Johnson. Even after piecing together just 17 rushing yards on six carries in Week 3, it's still impressive that he's forced five missed tackles and is averaging 3.06 yards after contact per attempt (Pro Football Focus).

The to-be-determined tier

OT Kahlil Benson

DE Ashton Gillotte

WR Jalen Royals

It's become increasingly clear that the longer the Chiefs go with their current offensive tackle situation, the less they'll be able to cover up their deficiencies. Undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson's shortcomings as a pass protector were put on temporary display against a bad defensive front, so he finds himself in this tier until proven otherwise.

Second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte hasn't been noticed much in any of the Chiefs' three games in 2026. That'd be a good thing if he were an offensive lineman or cornerback, but it's the opposite considering he's in the trenches on defense. It is worth noting, though, that he went from 14 snaps in the regular-season opener to 28 in Week 2 and 35 in Week 3. Is getting more comfortable while managing that ruptured plantar fascia?

Bringing up the rear here is wideout Jalen Royals, who scored his first NFL touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season. The 2025 fourth-round selection as a catch in consecutive weeks but is a tertiary pillar at best among the Chiefs' wide receivers. His development is worth keeping an eye on.

The Josh Simmons tier

LT Josh Simmons

If the Chiefs were counting on being without 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons for the first four games of the season, they would've placed him on injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether he'll make his 2026 debut in Week 4, but either way, his back injury is perhaps the hottest topic in Kansas City circles. Until he plays, that'll continue to be the case.

The primary special teams tier

TE Jake Briningstool

RB Brashard Smith

LB Jeffrey Bassa

WR Cyrus Allen

CB Jadon Canady

S Xavier Nwankpa

As listed, this tier primarily consists of players who spend infinitely more time with special teams coordinator Dave Toub than either the offense or defense. Sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool had his second target of the season in Week 3 but has seen his offensive workload decline from 13 snaps to 10 and six, respectively, in the last two outings.

Running back Brashard Smith had a four-yard catch down in Miami. Bassa is still flying under the radar, playing a combined 11 defensive snaps in three contests but commanding 56 on teams. Undrafted Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa's 40 combined special teams snaps are noteworthy.

An injury to cornerback L'Jarius Sneed did get draft pick Jadon Canady on the field for his first professional defensive snap. Elsewhere, wideout Cyrus Allen received one offensive snap for the second time in three games.

The game day inactive tier

QB Garrett Nussmeier

OT Diego Pounds

DT Bryson Eason

DE Jack Pyburn

None of these players is factoring into the Chiefs' game day plans in any significant way. Waiver claim and rookie defensive tackle Bryson Eason would climb out of this tier if he got activated for another game; he played seven defensive snaps in Week 3.

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