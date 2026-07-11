Tyquan Thornton Might Be More Important to the Chiefs Than You Think

Not too often is someone who finished fifth on his team in receiving yards the year prior suddenly a critical cog in a machine. For the Kansas City Chiefs, however, that's reality with wideout Tyquan Thornton.

The former second-round pick delivered big-time plays in spurts for the club in 2025-26, but more is expected of him in his fifth NFL season. With questions surrounding both him and the receiver collective as a whole, everyone is facing plenty of pressure.

Quietly, another Thornton breakout could be what saves the Kansas City offense. Is that realistic? Joshua Brisco and Seth Keysor discussed that and more on a Tuesday episode of the Only Weird Games podcast on KC Sports Network.

Tyquan Thornton has earned his expanded role

When the Chiefs first landed Thornton, he was perceived as nothing more than a former top-50 NFL Draft pick who flamed out with his first team. After a failed stint with the New England Patriots, he latched on with Kansas City and eventually got his first big break last year. Boy, did he make the most of it in interesting circumstances.

Thornton managed to log 438 yards despite only being thrown the ball 37 times and bringing in just 19 of those passes. His 368 snaps played made up 38% of those available and were over 150 fewer than he received as a rookie in Foxborough. It's that positive impact in still-limited opportunity that earned him a re-up this offseason.

The Chiefs lost a combined 119 targets, 82 receptions and 932 yards when Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster left town this spring. For better or worse, Thornton is now unquestionably one of the top three receivers on the depth chart.

Given what he's done in a short period of time, it's hard to argue it isn't deserved. Thornton has made the most of what he's had, which is the name of the game in professional sports.

The Chiefs desperately need more explosive plays

With Xavier Worthy banged up for most of last season and Rashee Rice not being a downfield threat, Thornton was the go-to man for chunk yardage in a passing game that ranked 23rd in explosive play rate at 15.14% (per StatRankings). That was made even more pressing due to the existence of one of football's worst rushing attacks.

It doesn't get much better than averaging 23.1 yards per catch. Thornton's ability to defy logic and routinely make high-difficulty grabs was excellent. NFL Pro encapsulates that well, as he recorded a +13.0% catch rate over expected. Being able to line up out wide as needed (62.5% of the time last year, via Pro Football Focus) was an added bonus.

A lengthy receiver with true build-up and long speed, more than adequate ball tracking, decent body control and budding chemistry with an MVP-caliber quarterback is a tantalizing prospect. Now, the question becomes whether Thornton can continue to be an outlier or make up for any potential variance-related regression with consistent volume.

A pre-training camp look at the K.C. WR room

If things go as the Chiefs hope, the duo of Rice and Worthy will serve as legitimate No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in this offense. It's asking a lot to go right, as Rice has struggled to stay healthy and available and Worthy took a step back in his second season while having durability concerns of his own. The path is there, though, for a successful one-two punch.

Thornton may be the wild card of all wild cards. If there's any additional untapped upside, he'll be a near-perfect complement for what the offense sets out to do. If he doesn't live up to his end of the bargain, things could get ugly in a hurry when considering the options below him.

2025 draft pickup Jalen Royals is more of a concept than a contributor at this point. 2026 NFL Draft addition Cyrus Allen has a nice skill set, although it remains to be seen just how much he'll be involved — if at all. Veteran Nikko Remigio's only value comes from special teams, and no, undrafted free agent Jeff Caldwell isn't a real answer.

Much like with the star names atop the pecking order, it's a pivotal year for one Tyquan Thornton. A team's third wideout going down or falling short of expectations typically doesn't create a doom-and-gloom scenario, yet for the Chiefs, Thornton is sneaky important.

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