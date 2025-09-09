Colts Ace Week 1 Report Card with Flying Colors
Following a dominant Week 1 performance from the Indianapolis Colts in their home opener against the Miami Dolphins, one question is on everyone's mind: Is Daniel Jones the answer?
After a near-perfect game from the six-year veteran, the Colts found a way to break a decade-long streak of season-opening losses. On the other side of the ball, creative scheming from new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo helped set the offense up for success with multiple turnovers.
A combination of what head coach Shane Steichen likes to call "complementary football" helped Indianapolis start off the season the right way. That being said, grades from analysts are flooding in, and CBS Sports writer John Breech handed the Colts a perfect A+.
"This was a day of redemption for the Colts," Breech wrote. "On offense, Daniel Jones quieted his critics by playing a nearly perfect game that saw him total 283 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Rookie tight end Tyler Warren showed that he could be a force this year by catching [seven] passes for [76] yards."
"On the defensive side of the ball, Lou Anarumo also redeemed himself," Breech continued. "The former Bengals defensive coordinator, who was fired by Cincinnati in January, put together a game plan that essentially shut down the Dolphins' high-powered offense. This was arguably the most impressive win by any team in Week 1.
The Colts had the largest margin of victory of any team in Week 1, setting the tone early in a win that meant more than football. Players were giving 110% effort for late owner Jim Irsay as the team inducted him into the Ring of Honor. Coaches, especially Steichen, instilled the idea that "it's more than a game" into their players before taking the field, and it showed.
In his post-game press conference, Steichen spoke on how important it was to win for the Irsay family.
"Obviously, [Jim Irsay is] not with us physically, but he’s definitely with us spiritually everywhere we go," Steichen told reporters. "And so, to win like we did today, with him watching down on us was awesome.”
Steichen went on to give Irsay's daughters, who now run the team, a game ball.
"Just him raising those three daughters and doing it the right way, and setting them up for a moment to take over this team. I thought it was just really special and really fitting for them being full-time owners now to get a game ball. It was pretty special in there.”
The Colts will look to carry their momentum into a Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos, who took down the Tennessee Titans last weekend, to start undefeated. Indianapolis must execute at a high level against the Broncos' defense, which allowed zero touchdowns in their season opener.
Colts vs. Broncos will kick off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.