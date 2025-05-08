Colts' Alec Pierce Gave Thoughts on Quarterback Competition
The Indianapolis Colts have a subject within their franchise walls that will dominate NFL headlines: the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. This is with good reason; whichever quarterback gets the start means the other might be a backup until proven otherwise.
In interviews with coaches and players, big-play wide receiver Alec Pierce was asked about his thoughts on the competition between Richardson and Jones. Here's what the former Cincinnati Bearcat pass-catcher had to say on the subject.
“Basically just be there for both of them. Kind of communicate with both of them, treat them both like the starting quarterback and just ask what they need from me – if they want to get extra balls or whatever because it is going to be like, with them just splitting reps or whatever we're just going to get less reps with each other."
Pierce concluded by saying: "So like, anything they need extra from me I just let them know I'm there for them.”
Pierce is ready to work and help whichever signal-caller gets the nod as the starter. Last year, Pierce was as explosive as any receiver in the league while navigating Richardson and Joe Flacco starting under center.
Pierce had a career campaign, putting up 37 catches for 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His 22.3 yards per catch was good enough for the NFL's best in that category.
While Jones is a more accurate quarterback, Pierce's skills match Richardson's better. However, Pierce's abilities showed more than ever in 2024, with two strong-armed quarterbacks who can get the football down the field with deep shots.
Pierce is a true playmaker and must improve his route tree (short and intermediate) to expand what he can do for the next starting field general. Luckily, names like Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and a strong running game led by Jonathan Taylor can help him get into more situations to win and haul in more than a few passes per game.
Shane Steichen now has tight end Tyler Warren to pull defenses into the shorter game, which gives Pierce a potential advantage to handle the deeper parts of the gridiron. But Warren is a rookie adjusting to the speed of NFL defenses, so it's too soon to solidify his impact.
Pierce will look to have an even better year than 2024 as the Colts press for the playoffs, something they haven't achieved since 2020, when veteran quarterback Philip Rivers led the offense.
Expect Pierce to be as dialed in as ever during the 2025 offseason to prepare for the pressure on the Colts' franchise to succeed.
