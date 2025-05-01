Colts Given Limelight in Fantasy Football Projection
Now that the NFL draft is complete, fantasy football is upon fans of the league, and rankings are already heating up. With so many prominent names on fresh teams and new players gracing the league after the draft, mock fantasy drafts are also in season.
ESPN had names like Eric Moody, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, Jim McCormick, Daniel Dopp, Field Yates, Liz Loza, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, and Matt Bowen put together a 16-round fantasy mock draft to get everyone excited for the upcoming year.
Indianapolis finds four big names in the scenario: running back Jonathan Taylor (Round 3), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (Round 11), rookie tight end Tyler Warren (Round 12), and wide receiver Josh Downs (Round 13).
Taylor had a fantastic 2024 season, giving plenty of hope that his 2025 season can be equally (or more) impactful. The former Wisconsin Badger topped 1,000 yards again (1,431 rushing yards), scored 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing) to earn his second Pro Bowl nomination.
It's not hard to imagine Taylor dominating fantasy, especially if Anthony Richardson can stay healthier and operate better under center.
Pittman didn't have the best season, but that was partly due to playing with a wild, fractured back injury. The veteran still saw 16 games (14 starts) and caught 69 passes for 808 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Expect Pittman, regardless of quarterback performance, to have a better 2025 as he gets back to a clean bill of health. However, his fantasy impact is up in the air with multiple receiving mouths to feed this upcoming campaign.
Despite Warren being a rookie, he'll still have an immediate impact on Shane Steichen's offense. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner had a season of the ages for a tight end, catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores through the air. He also played runner, tallying up another four scores on the ground.
It's simple, Warren is the undisputed top tight end for Indianapolis, and it's not close; this points to the ineffectiveness of the Colts' group last season. The quarterback situation might affect Warren's fantasy production, but if it's better than last year, he'll potentially have a great start to his NFL career.
Downs has emerged as possibly Indy's top receiving threat despite not seeing the field as often as his talent indicates. Now with Warren in the midst as a pure TE1, Downs can get additional snaps and chances to make more of an impact.
He secured 72 catches (led Colts) for 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Downs has surfaced as a true factor for Indianapolis and can have a huge year three if he doesn't deal with injuries (three games missed in 2024). His fantasy impact, similar to Pittman and Warren, might be impacted by quarterback play.
However, Downs is becoming the go-to option for Indy's offensive attack. That may be solidified in 2025.
Indianapolis has solid players who can positively impact anyone's fantasy football squad. With so much on the line for the Colts in 2025, these four names will need to have great seasons if Indianapolis wants to succeed and secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.
