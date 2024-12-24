Colts See Minimal Impact on ESPN Power Rankings from Titans Win
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) got back in the win column with a 38-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans (3-12) over the weekend.
It was all about Jonathan Taylor on Sunday, who turned in his best performance of the season. Taylor made up for dropping the football before he crossed the goal line against the Denver Broncos (9-6), running wild for 218 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts set a new franchise record with 335 rushing yards as the Titans had no answer for Taylor and Indy's ground attack.
Despite the win over their divisional opponent, the Colts saw very little movement in the Week 17 ESPN NFL power rankings. Indy goes from 22nd a week ago to 21st this week by jumping ahead of the San Francisco 49ers (6-9). The Colts remain the lowest of five 7-8 teams in the power rankings.
Along with the power rankings, the NFL Nation reporters were asked to identify the rookie of the year for each team. ESPN's Stephen Holder chose Laiatu Latu for the Colts, the No.15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Latu's production leaves something to be desired, he has shown flashes throughout the year of being a dominant edge rusher and has been one of the best players on the team in creating pressure.
"Latu has been quieter in recent weeks after creating significant disruption earlier in the season," Holder wrote. "He still ranks second on his team with 41 quarterback pressures despite being fourth in snap counts among the Colts' defensive linemen. Latu is also third among all rookies in pressures. He has only four sacks, but he has had several near misses, and the Colts think he'll eventually convert those into takedowns. And when Latu has managed to get sacks, he has made them count with two strip sacks."
Taylor, Latu, and the Colts will look to take care of business in another must-win game against the New York Giants (2-13). The Giants have been the worst team in the league this season and currently hold the No.1 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colts must take care of business against an inferior opponent to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
