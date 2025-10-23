Shane Steichen Compares Colts Offense to 2022 Eagles
This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts will face off against their AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. Despite Indy sitting at the top of the NFL with a 6-1 record, they can't overlook or underthink the Titans, who are one of the worst teams in the league at a 1-6 record.
Ahead of the contest, head coach Shane Steichen was asked about the offense and what he believes has it moving so well to be one of the deadliest in the league.
First, Steichen was asked about what he thinks sticks out about the offense outside of what Daniel Jones has provided. Here's what Steichen had to say.
“I think I said it a little bit earlier, but I think it's just the guys playing together. I think that's a huge part of it. And everyone's pulling for each other, and the team chemistry is a huge part of that.
Everyone's pulling for each other, and being on the same page is a huge part of it. Starts with the o-line, starts with the quarterback getting us in and out of the right plays consistently – makes a huge difference for our offense.”
Starting with Jones, he's had a resurgent season that nobody saw coming. During his last two seasons with the New York Giants, Jones' time was rough. He tallied a brutal 3-13 record, threw 10 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Through the 2025 season and seven games with the Colts, Jones has flipped the script, putting up 10 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and four rushing scores, adding up to 14 overall.
Jones is playing like an MVP candidate and has been an integral part of why the offense looks like a juggernaut, showing no signs of slowing down.
As for the offensive line, they're allowing Jones to operate with a clean pocket while giving Jonathan Taylor plenty of opportunities to tear up defenses. Per Pro Football Focus, the Colts' offensive line is top 10 in pass-blocking (eighth - 66.2) and run-blocking grades (second - 76.4).
Look for the Colts' offensive line to continue its dominant ways, allowing Taylor to continue to be the best running back in football.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Next, Steichen was asked if he could recall the last time he was part of such a dominant offense. Steichen referenced the 2018 Los Angeles Chargers, but more prominently, the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. The latter squad made the Super Bowl.
“I don’t know. I don’t know if I have. I've been a part of some pretty good ones. I think we were rolling pretty good in ‘18 when I was at the Chargers. And then obviously, the ‘22 year when I was in Philly. We were probably pretty similar to this.”
To put things into perspective, the 2022 Eagles were incredibly efficient offensively. They ranked second in total yards (6,614), ninth in passing yards (4,105), fifth in rushing yards (2,509), and second in points (477).
In those same metrics, the Colts rank second in total yards (2,662), fifth in passing yards (1,751), fifth in rushing yards (911), and first in total points (232). In multiple ways, at least through seven games, the 2025 Colts offense is more deadly than Philly in 2022.
What Steichen has pulled off this year with Jones, Taylor, and the rest of the offense is incredible. Tack on names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren, and you've got a recipe for pure power that defenses have had little to no answer for thus far.
The Colts are a legitimate playoff and Super Bowl contender, but must focus on Week 8 and defending Lucas Oil Stadium when the Titans arrive in town and look to upset Indianapolis.