Colts Sign All-Pro Cornerback, Lose Promising Rookie to IR
The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the signing of veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, and five other moves, on Monday afternoon. Howard comes in as a quick fix for the injury issues in the Colts' secondary.
The most recent injury in the secondary is rookie safety Hunter Wohler, who had been a promising young talent in training camp. The seventh-round pick left Sunday's preseason battle against the Green Bay Packers with a foot injury and is ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season on injured reserve.
The Colts also announced the signings of linebackers Jake Chaney and Joseph Vaughn while moving tackle Blake Freeland and linebacker Jacob Phillips on IR alongside Wohler. Both players will be out for the remainder of the season.
Freeland was the team's fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He started nine games at tackle in his rookie season, playing 66% of all offensive snaps. In his second year, Freeland started zero games and played only 23 snaps.
Circling back to Howard, the 32-year-old corner is coming in at the perfect time. Multiple Colts corners, such as Justin Walley, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones, have dealt with lower leg injuries this preseason. Walley suffered a torn ACL in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, while Brents and Jones both have hamstring problems.
Howard did not play the 2024 season, but spent his first eight years with the Miami Dolphins, the Colts' Week 1 opponent. He finished in third place in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020 after hauling in 10 interceptions and finishing the year with 20 passes defended.
In his first two years with the Dolphins, Howard was coached by current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The two spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons together as Anarumo was the defensive backs coach for Miami at the time.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is hoping the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback can help shore up his defense. Ballard offered Howard a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
The loss of Wohler will hurt the Colts' defense even more, especially considering his versatility and ability to play linebacker. Wohler stood out against the Ravens in the team's first preseason game, finishing with seven total tackles. In practice with the Ravens, Wohler came down with two interceptions.
Looking at the offensive line, Freeland's absence doesn't help with depth issues. The team's starting right tackle, Braden Smith, had already left with an injury against the Packers before Freeland came in to replace him.
Howard has less than three weeks to clean up any confusion about Anarumo's defensive scheme. Considering that he's playing his former team in his first game back, you'd think he has a chip on his shoulder. The Colts need all the help they can get to break a Week 1 curse that's lasted a decade.