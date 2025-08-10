Colts' Tanor Bortolini Identifies Where He's Improved Most
The Indianapolis Colts are ushering in a new era on the offensive line.
Still remaining are a pair of OGs from the "Run The Damn Ball" era in Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, as well as one of the "younger" veterans in Bernhard Raimann. However, the Colts are slated to welcome a pair of newbies to the starting lineup in right guard Matt Goncalves and center Tanor Bortolini.
The Colts had the foresight to draft the pair in the mid-rounds of last year's draft, anticipating some eventual openings on the line that occurred this offseason when Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left in free agency.
Both Bortolini and Goncalves filled in quite a bit as rookies in 2024 when others went down with injuries, which has helped set the stage for 2025, in which Bortolini has noticed some clear improvements in his game.
“I think just continuing to better myself in pass-pro," Bortolini answered when asked this week where he's improved most from last year to now. "Especially the jump from college to the NFL, you face a lot better rushers at this level that really exploit any flaws in your technique. So, just kind of refining that.
"I talk with Q (Quenton Nelson) and Danny (Pinter) almost on a daily basis about things that I can keep doing better," Bortolini continued. "They're both great mentors to me that really show me – here’s what they do, here's what I can do to keep helping myself and keep improving.”
Last year, Bortolini started five of the 12 games he was active for, which totaled 351 offensive snaps. Bortolini received a grade of 65.4 in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 10th among NFL rookie offensive linemen. However, his 64.6 in pass protection was seventh.
Bortolini allowed just seven pressures on the quarterback, including zero sacks, and his pass-block efficiency score of 98.2 ranked third among rookie linemen.
In last Thursday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Bortolini played 38 snaps and was credited for giving up just one pressure on the quarterback.
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has noticed that the young duo of Bortolini and Goncalves are picking up on the little things.
“I thought they played well," Jones said after Thursday's game. "Communication was good up front. I thought we operated well. I think that is the biggest thing with the guys up front and the quarterback, making sure we are all communicating, getting on the same page, and operating. I thought they played well.”