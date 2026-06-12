Indianapolis Colts Player Spotlight: Center Tanor Bortolini

There's no argument that the greatest center to play for the Indianapolis Colts is Jeff Saturday.

However, behind him would be none other than Ryan Kelly, who earned four Pro Bowls and a Second Team All-Pro nomination during his nine years with the franchise.

Once he went down with an injury in 2024, the fourth-round rookie out of Wisconsin, Tanor Bortolini, stepped in to fill for Kelly. Not only did he play well, but he appeared to be the successor to Kelly.

After an impressive 2025 campaign, it's now solidified that he's the future at the position, with the potential to shine like Saturday and Kelly.

This is part six of a series where I'll detail Colts players who may not get the limelight they deserve. For Bortolini, he's quietly becoming one of the best centers in the NFL and looks to be on his way to greatness in the Circle City.

Pure Versatility and Athleticism for the Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are two traits that Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves when drafting offensive linemen: athleticism and versatility. Bortolini had both in spades with the Badgers.

Bortolini played four years with the Badgers, but started to get meaningful playing time during the 2021 season. For the next three years, he saw action as a tackle, guard, and center.

To reflect his experience, we'll take a look at the offensive snaps, year-by-year, provided by Pro Football Focus below.

2021 | 58 left guard, 16 right guard, 229 right tackle

2022 | 411 left guard, 74 center, 163 right guard

2023 | 868 center

As it proves above, the Badgers trusted Bortolini to handle duties across the offensive line for three-straight years, culminating in him finishing his college career as the undisputed general at the center position.

This undoubtedly caught the eye of Indianapolis, but it was his performance at the 2024 NFL Combine that stood out even more. Bortolini showed unreal speed, footwork, and athleticism for a center.

Despite being undersized, his athleticism was undeniable, which led to Indianapolis selecting him with the 117th-overall pick in round four of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tanor Bortolini is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 1459 OG from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/8UY9T8rxyn pic.twitter.com/zYZoIwv2Rl — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 18, 2024

While he sat behind franchise legend Kelly for most of his rookie year, he ended up starting five games once the veteran had to be sidelined with injury.

There were growing pains in stepping into Kelly's shoes. Still, Bortolini showed promise and eventually proved to Indianapolis he's the reliable next man up to replace the future Colts Ring of Honor member.

Quietly One of the Best in the NFL

Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year two for Bortolini was a massive jump in the right direction. This showed offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. that Bortolini was the real deal.

Bortolini was fantastic in 16 starts last season. To display just how great he was, below are his prominent Pro Football Focus metrics, along with where he placed among 40 eligible centers.

Overall | 82.6 (3rd)

Run-Blocking | 88.2 (3rd)

Pass-Blocking | 66.2 (19th)

Sacks Allowed | 0 (1st)

Pressures Allowed | 17 (22nd)

Penalties | 4 (18th)

Bortolini can shore up his pass-blocking efficiency, but overall, he played as one of the NFL's best centers in his first season as the full-time starter, and at age 23 nonetheless.

If Bortolini can improve in pass-pro for the 2026 season, he will be one of the most well-rounded at his position in football.

Last year he already finished as one of the best, and seeing as he's just scratching the surface as a starter, the sky is the limit for the former Badger.

Outlook With Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gives Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) a hug before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bortolini's outlook is excellent, to say the least.

What Sparano has been able to mold Bortolini into with barely any starting experience, and at such a young age, is extraordinary. However, all of the credit can't go to Sparano, Bortolini deserves a massive slice of the pie.

Like Saturday and Kelly before him, Bortolini is showing early glimpses of an elite-level center, and can only go up from here.

2026 will be a critical year for him, as he'll need to play his best football to help ensure Indianapolis finally reaches the playoffs, and hopefully, wins the AFC South for the first time in over a decade.

If what we've seen in two years is any indication of what's to come, it's hard to believe he won't earn a Pro Bowl nod, and potentially, an All-Pro nomination in the near future.

Previous Spotlight Articles

-Cam Bynum

-Mekhi Blackmon

-Adetomiwa Adebawore

-Mo Alie-Cox

-Josh Downs

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