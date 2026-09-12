Colts Veteran DT Duo Has Golden Opportunity Against Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty to worry about against Baltimore’s offense in Week 1, but there is one matchup they absolutely have to win.

It starts right in the middle with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Baltimore will start Jovaughn Gwyn at center Sunday, giving the 27-year-old his first career NFL start after just 11 offensive snaps across three seasons. Against a Colts defensive tackle duo that has been playing together since 2020, that is a matchup Indianapolis needs to attack immediately.

It Starts With Slowing Down Derrick Henry

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner and Stewart have a chance to control this game. The first challenge is obvious: Derrick Henry.

Even at 32 years old, Henry remains one of the league’s most productive running backs after rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries last season. Baltimore finished second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, and everything starts with making sure Henry does not get rolling downhill.

That responsibility falls directly on Stewart and Buckner.

Stewart has built his career around eating space and clogging rushing lanes, while Buckner gives Baltimore a much different problem with his length and interior pass-rush ability.

If those two can consistently reset the line of scrimmage, the Ravens will have a much harder time creating the clean interior lanes Henry thrives on.

Winning Inside Opens Everything Else Up

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates after an interception against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping Henry is only half of the battle.

Indianapolis also has to find a way to make Lamar Jackson uncomfortable, and allowing him to stand clean in the pocket is not a winning formula. Jackson owns a 102.2 career passer rating and still threw 21 touchdowns in 13 games during an injury-plagued 2025 season.

That is where this matchup with Gwyn becomes even more important.

Buckner is coming off a difficult year that included a neck injury and surgery, but he is healthy entering Week 1 after returning for a handful of preseason snaps. Stewart, meanwhile, started all 17 games last season and remains one of the Colts’ most dependable run defenders.

If Baltimore has to devote extra attention inside, it opens everything else up.

Laiatu Latu is coming off an 8.5-sack season, while Indianapolis also has Arden Key, J.T. Tuimoloau, Micheal Clemons and rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry coming off the edge.

One-on-one opportunities become much easier to find when Buckner and Stewart force guards to squeeze down or Baltimore sends extra help toward the middle.

That is the formula Indianapolis needs Sunday.

Stuff Henry before he gets downhill, collapse the pocket in Jackson’s face and force a first-time starting center to deal with two veterans who have been doing this together for years.

If Buckner and Stewart set the tone up front, the rest of this Indianapolis defense should have opportunities to make plays.

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