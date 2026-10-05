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Colts Week 4 Grades: Defense Takes Another Step Forward

The Colts defense took another step forward in London, but Daniel Jones' struggles kept Week 4 from becoming a rout.
Michael Greene|
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Downs (2) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Downs (2) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are back to .500 after a 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders in London, and the biggest takeaway has to be the defense.

Granted, this two-week stretch came against a beat-up Houston offense and a Washington team forced to turn to a third-string quarterback, but the Colts defense finally looks like it is taking the right steps.

The frustrating part is that this game could have been even more lopsided if Daniel Jones could snap out of whatever funk he is in.

Here are my Week 4 grades.

Quarterback: D

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (White Jersey, Number 17) reacts after the game
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones finished 19-of-34 for 143 yards, no passing touchdowns, one interception and a 53.9 passer rating.

He also lost a fumble on the second play and finished with the lowest offensive grade on the team, via PFF. Seven turnovers through four games simply is not good enough.

Running Back: A

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (White Jersey, Number 28) reacts after the game
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor handled business again.

Taylor finished with 97 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Seth McGowan added 38 total yards on seven touches. Taylor is now the all-time leader in international rushing touchdowns with six.

Wide Receiver: C

Commanders CB Rasul Douglas (Red Jersey, Number 29) makes an interception over Colts WR Ashton Dulin (White Jersey, Number16)
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes an interception against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) during the second quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group had trouble consistently separating against a struggling Washington secondary.

Laquon Treadwell led the team with just 42 receiving yards, although injuries left the room thin. When guys did get open, Jones missed too many opportunities.

Tight End: B+

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu (Red Jersey, Number 4) tackles Colts TE Tyler Warren (White Jersey, Number 84)
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (96) tackle Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren caught all five of his targets for 41 yards.

With the receiver injuries, I would still like a little more production, but Warren and Mo Alie-Cox both held up better in pass protection. That was a much-needed step forward for Warren.

Offensive Line: B-

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (White Jersey, Number 28) celebrates with guard Quenton Nelson (White Jersey, Number 56)
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders with guard Quenton Nelson (56) during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run blocking was solid, but the pass protection left something to be desired.

Indianapolis rushed for 128 yards, but Jones was sacked twice and moved off his spot too often against a defensive line that entered the game ranked 31st by PFF.

Defensive Line: B+

Colts DT DeForest Buckner (White Jersey, Number 99) and DT Grover Stewart (White Jersey, Number 90) react
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) react as Washington Commanders quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) watches in the second half during the 2026 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior continues to be the strength of this defense.

Austin Ekeler's 29 rushing yards were the most by any Washington running back, and Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner were stout inside. I still need more consistent impact from the defensive ends.

Linebacker: C+

Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (White Jersey, Number 51) celebrates after an interception
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, some real progress.

Akeem Davis-Gaither earned a 91.7 defensive grade and Jaylon Carlies posted an 82.2, via PFF, the two highest defensive grades on the team. Carlies also recorded the Colts' first interception of the season.

Cornerback: B-

Commanders WR Dyami Brown (Red Jersey, Number 6) celebrates against Colts CB Sauce Gardner (White Jersey, Number 1)
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (6) celebrates after making a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) and safety AJ Haulcy (25) during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group was decent overall, but the deep shots are still concerning.

Sauce Gardner had arguably his roughest game as a Colt and was involved in two big completions downfield. Justin Walley helped in run defense and added a sack.

Safety: B-

Colts safety Cam Bynum (White Jersey, Number 0) looks on from the sideline
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Bynum was solid in coverage and against the run, but A.J. Haulcy had some issues on the back end.

Outside of the deep-ball breakdowns, this group did enough.

Special Teams: B+

Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (White Jersey, Number 3) kicks an extra point
Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks an extra point against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader was money again, drilling field goals from 48 and 52 yards.

The punting operation also looked cleaner than it did early in the season, making this one of the better special teams performances we have seen from Indianapolis so far.

The Colts are back to .500, and for the first time this season, the defense is starting to look like a group that can actually be trusted.

Now the challenge is getting Jones back on track. If Indianapolis can pair this version of the defense with the offense we saw early in the season, this team could finally start putting together complete performances.

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Michael Greene
MICHAEL GREENE

Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.

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