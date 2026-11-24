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Week 12 is just a day away, with the first Thanksgiving Eve game between the Rams and Packers, so we’ll touch on a little of that, and a little of Week 11 in this week’s Tuesday Notes …

Jayden Daniels was Dan Quinn’s trump card

The math, for Commanders coach Dan Quinn, was a little tangled up on Monday night.

But his decision was not.

With less than three minutes left and down 17–16, Quinn could have taken the lead with a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Bengals’ 24. If Washington went for it and didn’t get it, Cincinnati would have needed one first down to close the game out. If the Commanders hit the field goal, they would have had three timeouts available for the Bengals’ final offensive possession. And even if Cincinnati scored, Quinn figured he could buy Jayden Daniels another shot.

“He’s always been good with the ball; that’s been part of who he is, his decisions, the accuracy,” Quinn told me Tuesday morning. “I think for him, and for us, the scars of the first couple of games , not finishing like we want, he’s not a person that repeats things. So it was like, Hey, man, this is the thing we’re going to work on, and how we’re going to get better. And he is that competitor. So, although it sucked that we had gone through a couple of those scars, they’re not going to happen again, and that part, I think, is evident with him.

“Knowing, O.K., I’ve learned that lesson—and we all have, not just he, us collectively—but that’s specifically with him. I love how he wants the last shot. And not everybody does. But he does.”

Quinn was rewarded for finding a way to give it to him when Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams to set up the game-winning field goal.

Over the past few years, the quarterback class of 2024 has given us a ton of examples of how quarterback development isn’t always linear. And Daniels is the latest example.

Last year clearly went the wrong way and, yes, he’s had his bumps this year, mostly created by the re-dislocation of his left elbow. But if you’ve been paying close attention, an efficient quarterback has emerged under first-year coordinator David Blough. Daniels has posted a passer rating over 90 in seven consecutive games. He’s gone without a pick in seven of his eight starts this year. On top of that, increasingly, he’s looked in command of the new scheme.

Never was that more the case than down the stretch against Cincinnati. If you take away two spikes, Daniels was 7-of-8 for 115 yards on the Commanders’ final two possessions, both of which resulted in go-ahead field goals. The second won the game.

He’s doing it with neither left tackle Laremy Tunsil nor No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin—Washington’s two highest-paid players. As such, his two massive, high-level throws on the game-winning drive went to Williams. And on the other end of it, there’s how Blough is shaping the scheme for Daniels, with deep drops and downfield concepts that stretch and stress the defense, and highlight the quarterback’s accuracy to all levels, while making it difficult for teams to account for his ability to tuck the ball and run.

All of that came together on the throws to Williams, who’d had a big week in practice, and has kept earning the trust of Daniels and the coaches. They were both on the same call, with the second one flipped, a play that the offensive players first ran on May 21 in OTAs, and one they executed perfectly in practice over and over and over again (the coaches actually rewatched some of that practice tape Tuesday morning to celebrate it).

On the first, Daniels saw two-high coverage, and threw with anticipation, letting the ball go before Williams cleared nickel Josh Newton, who sunk deeper in the zone, and underneath safety Bryan Cook, who was driving from the backside. On the second, run to Daniels’s left, and with the Bengals in man, corner D.J. Turner II had inside leverage on Williams out of his break, but Daniels threw him open, and Williams simply outran Turner to a perfect ball.

Even more impressive? On the first of those throws, Daniels stood and took a shot from B.J. Hill, popped to his feet and got the Commanders in position to spike the ball 22 yards downfield. He then did it again after a 42-yard gain on the second one. There was just 15 seconds from snap to snap on the first spike, and 18 seconds on the second one.

“There is a hyper-focus that he goes into,” Quinn said. “Even the awareness, after the big play, he’s the one, pushing the O-linemen up, Let’s go, let’s go, get to the ball. To be calm in those moments, there is an element of him; he likes to just lock it in and go. And so, because it was close at the end—do we go for it on fourth [down]? I didn’t not want to have him have the ball at the end.”

Making that happen, of course, took a little more work.

But Daniels made Quinn’s decision making look good, in the end.

Commanders have spent time working on two-minute situations

While we’re there, the scars Quinn referenced were indeed, in part at least, incurred on Oct. 11. That was the afternoon of the tie with the Giants, and it’s worth pointing out that Daniels isn’t the only one who has learned from that mess —the whole team has.

The Commanders have spent significant time every Thursday since, and Wednesday during the short week leading up to the Giants rematch (a win), on two-minute situations.

Results have followed. They had two go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter against the Bengals, one covering 56 yards and the other 64, including the aforementioned crisp “chunk-and-clock” drill (the Commanders’ term for it) they pulled off at the end. And 11 days before, in that Giants rematch, Daniels engineered a nine-play, 67-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and a game-winning, three-play, 71-yard drive at the end.

Quinn took a lot of heat in October, as any coach would for the situation that played out. But it sure looks like it’s been addressed and corrected.

Why it’s taken Micah Parsons time to return to the field

I’ve gotten a lot of questions on Packers star Micah Parsons’s return-to-play timetable, so I figured I’d spend some time Tuesday digging into the particulars of it.

Back in the summer, many folks, including some with the Packers, had a Week 6 game against the Cowboys circled as the one when Parsons would return. But after making calls on it, I got a better handle on why that was an optimistic outlook.

Parsons had reconstructive knee surgery to repair his ACL, MCL and meniscus on Dec. 29, performed by famed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache two weeks after the injury happened in Denver. Because the meniscus repair was part of that, Parsons couldn’t bear weight on the knee for six weeks after the operation, which pushed back his timetable.

Had it been just the ACL, then the front end of his timetable, based on statistical data on the readiness of the graft and the position he plays, would’ve been nine months, or late September. But it wasn’t just the ACL, and he couldn’t even get started in earnest on the rehab until February because of the meniscus repair.

So he was cleared for all football activity three weeks ago, and then had to work his way back into football shape, and now he’ll take the next step and play.

As for what it’ll look like against the Rams, those around Parsons believe he’ll look like himself when he’s out there, but he’ll likely pace himself—fatigue is one of the biggest culprits in any sort of reinjury happening in these cases—as he gets his legs back.

This, of course, all probably sounds like a lot to you.

So you can imagine how enormous it is for a player going through it.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will likely get voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick likely a safe bet to get into Hall of Fame this time

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a list of the 52 player nominees for its Class of 2027 on Tuesday. And the process those guys will go through is different than it has been.

Next, the committee will reduce the list to 25, which will happen in two weeks. From there, before the Super Bowl, the voters will cut the list to 13 players. At that point, ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft—the coach and contributor nominees, respectively—will be put in the pool, bringing the number to 15.

From there, voters will cut down from 15 to 10, then 10 to seven. When the number is at seven, every voter will pick six of the seven. Those receiving 80% of that vote will be in.

Two things, I’d add, as opinion. One, this process changed primarily due to Belichick being left out last year , so I think Belichick is a very safe bet to get in. And two, based on the history of this stuff, I think three first-time candidates—Adrian Peterson, Rob Gronkowski and Ben Roethlisberger—seem close to being slam-dunk picks, too.

Puka Nacua’s Rams future up in the air

Sean McVay said this week he “can’t say anything for certain” about receiver Puka Nacua’s future with the Rams. Nacua faces a couple of months of rehab to try to make it back for the playoffs, he’s suspended for the next three games , and he’ll be a free agent in March.

Nacua’s free agency will be complicated. He’s only 25, but he’s missed significant time in two of the past three years, and his physical and breakneck play style might lead teams to believe that there’s an expiration date on his effectiveness. The off-field issues are there, too, though he has gone to rehab and made an effort to mature as a player and person.

I’d say how the Rams approach his future will be telling for other teams. Remember, he’s without a contract extension despite a 129-catch, 1,715-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2025, which really does say something.

Brandon Aiyuk suitors could be few and far between

The biggest question Brandon Aiyuk will have to address with teams after the 49ers finally released him on Monday : How bad does he really want to play football?

Aiyuk wasn’t exactly without any options the past seven months. He could’ve easily reported to the Niners’ offseason program or training camp, and forced the team to cut him. Instead, he spent all that time conducting weird campaigns against the organization on social media, as the team stayed relatively silent on his status, which only made it less likely the team was going to do him any favors without forcing him their hand (which showing up would’ve done).

We’ll see where that one goes. It’s hard to imagine there being a feeding frenzy for his services, despite how good he was at his peak (1,342 yards in 2023, his last full, healthy season).

Daniel Jones is willing to wait for the right situation

Some logistics on the Daniel Jones situation : The Colts owe him $2.135 million for the rest of the year, minus whatever another team might pay him. With each week that passes, those numbers shrink a bit.

Jones, for his part, seems willing to wait for the right situation. Obviously, an injury over the next couple of weeks could create that somewhere. Otherwise, he could do what he did two years ago, when he signed with the Vikings to back up Sam Darnold, and go to a quarterback-friendly team as a backup.

Getting to know Max Hurleman

Finally, Sunday’s DK Metcalf incident had a silver lining for me, and that was learning Max Hurleman’s story. In Metcalf’s absence, Hurleman led Pittsburgh in catches (six) and yards (61) against the Eagles, and scored the team’s only touchdown. And that’s even though he was a running back at Colgate (2020–23), then a walk-on defensive back and return man who didn’t start at Notre Dame (2024), before making the Steelers’ practice squad as a receiver in 2025, and finally making his NFL debut on Sunday.