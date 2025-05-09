22-year-old Commanders defender projected to ‘breakout’ next season
Years from now, the Washington Commanders might look back on their 2024 Draft Class as the spark the franchise needed to turn things around.
Multiple rookies had a hand in the Commanders shocking the league on their way to an NFC Championship appearance last year, headlined by rising star and Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels. The second-year quarterback is a key piece for the future but he's not the only young player on the roster with a bright future.
Outside of Daniels, seven of the team's other 2024 draft picks started at least one game last season; left tackle Brandon Coleman, cornerback Mike Sainristil, defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, tight end Ben Sinnot, linebacker Jordan Magee, and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
On Thursday, PFF's Jonathan Macri named breakout candidates for teams across the league now that the most recent draft is complete.
In what might not be much of a surprise to Commanders fans, Macri tabbed second-year defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton to take the next step in 2025.
"Newton, much like most rookie defensive linemen, didn’t get a significant snap share in Year 1, but with the team releasing long-time starter Jonathan Allen this offseason, a key opportunity opens up for Newton to prove he is worthy of his early second-round draft capital this season," Macri wrote. "Newton showed flashes as a rookie, ultimately finishing the year with a 62.7 pass-rush grade (tied for 53rd) with plenty of room to grow this season with a much larger workload."
Newton should have plenty of playing time on his plate to make an impression after the Commanders parted ways with veteran Jonathan Allen earlier this offseason. He started 11 games last year while Allen was dealing with a pectoral injury, totaling 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
The 22-year-old has a ton of potential and Washington is going to need him to be dependable in the middle of the defense alongside Daron Payne next fall.
