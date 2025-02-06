Commanders identified as 'best trade destination' for Super Bowl-winning receiver
Ask most what the Washington Commanders need in the 2025 NFL offseason, and receiver will be somewhere on the list.
So, with the Los Angeles Rams reportedly pursuing efforts to trade receiver Cooper Kupp, there's a natural connection to speculating the Commanders might be in the mix for acquiring the 2021 Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro player.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean Washington is the 'best trade destination' for Kupp. Though at least one NFL.com analyst believes it is.
"The Washington Commanders struck gold with Jayden Daniels in Year 1. Now it’s time to keep giving him weapons to put this team in position to make another run at the NFC championship. Terry McLaurin is a great talent at receiver. Washington needs more than that for this offense to keep evolving. The Commanders are projected to have a ton of cap space, so they can handle Kupp’s contract," Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com says. "They also have the understanding that the team that beat them in the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles, reside with them in the NFC East. It won’t be easy for the Commanders to again go as far as they did in 2024, but adding Kupp will make that goal much more attainable."
Chadiha says the Commanders are the best destination for Kupp, so now we just have to find out if general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn believe the veteran receiver is the right player for them.
If it is the Rams' intentions to trade the receiver sooner rather than later, we should get that answer in the near future.
