Analyst has one-word response to Commanders draft class
The Washington Commanders brought in just five rookies after the NFL Draft was over.
Despite talks about making a trade or two to acquire more picks, the Commanders stood pat and took five rookies: offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., cornerback Trey Amos, wide receiver Jaylin Lane, linebacker Kain Medrano and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon had a choice word for the Commanders after the draft.
Commanders had 'tame' draft
"Tame -- Which is just fine when you’re already on the right track and you’ve made big recent splashes in both the draft (2024) and free agency (2025). This didn’t have to be sexy, especially with just five picks and none in the top 25," Gagnon wrote.
The Commanders had an excellent draft class last year, so it could make up for having a smaller group this time around.
Sometimes, it's about quality over quantity, and if the Commanders are able to hit on all of these players, it could be more valuable than other teams with larger draft classes.
