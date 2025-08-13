Analyst links Commanders to Cowboys star Micah Parsons
The Washington Commanders are keeping an eye on the Dallas Cowboys as the Micah Parsons saga continues.
Should he become a free agent, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks the Commanders could sign him.
"Micah Parsons is clearly frustrated with the Dallas Cowboys. There's a certain former Cowboys defensive coordinator who knows just how dominant Parsons is," Ballentine wrote.
"Dan Quinn has his superstar on offense. Bringing one in on defense would elevate the Commanders from team on the rise to bona fide contender.
"As noted, the Commanders have a nice three- to four-year window with Daniels on a rookie contract.
"Parsons signing with the Commanders would allow him to go to a contender, reunite with Dan Quinn and provide some diabolical payback to the Cowboys' front office.
"It's a scary thought not only for the Cowboys, but also the rest of the league."
Could Parsons come to Commanders?
The fit with Quinn is an obvious one, which is why it's being painted. That being said, it's hard to imagine Parsons leaving the Cowboys even with his trade demand.
Parsons was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State and he has taken the league by storm since his arrival.
Parsons has emerged into one of the best defenders in the league and the Commanders could benefit from adding a pass rusher, especially one of his caliber.
The Cowboys have the right to place the franchise tag on Parsons for the 2026 season, which could eventually lead to a trade. If Parsons were to be traded, the Cowboys probably won't trade him in the division.
The only way the Commanders will be able to acquire Parsons is if he becomes a free agent and has his pick to join any team in the league. If that ends up being the case, the Commanders are an attractive destination that should write Parsons a blank check.
