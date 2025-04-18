The one position the Commanders can’t afford to miss on in the draft
The Washington Commanders have a few needs to fulfill as they head into the NFL Draft next week.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes one of the top positions of need for the Commanders lies in the secondary.
Commanders need a defensive back
"The Commanders are right at the end range for Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina) and Malaki Starks (Georgia). Emmanwori looks like a ready-made Jeremy Chinn replacement, though he would likely require a trade-up. There have been only seven first-round trade-ups for a safety in draft history, and only one in the past 10 years (Darnell Savage in 2019) -- so perhaps that's a risk too far. Best to let the board fall to you. If safety doesn't happen in Round 1, watch for hard-hitting box safety Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State) in Round 3," Solak writes.
The NFL Draft is set for next Thursday until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
