The one position the Commanders can’t afford to miss on in the draft

The Washington Commanders have a few needs to fill ahead of the NFL Draft, but one position may be bigger than the others.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reacts while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a few needs to fulfill as they head into the NFL Draft next week.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes one of the top positions of need for the Commanders lies in the secondary.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams breaks a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams breaks a tackle by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Commanders need a defensive back

"The Commanders are right at the end range for Nick Emmanwori (South Carolina) and Malaki Starks (Georgia). Emmanwori looks like a ready-made Jeremy Chinn replacement, though he would likely require a trade-up. There have been only seven first-round trade-ups for a safety in draft history, and only one in the past 10 years (Darnell Savage in 2019) -- so perhaps that's a risk too far. Best to let the board fall to you. If safety doesn't happen in Round 1, watch for hard-hitting box safety Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State) in Round 3," Solak writes.

The NFL Draft is set for next Thursday until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

