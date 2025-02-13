Analyst reveals Commanders biggest offseason need
The Washington Commanders have invested a lot in the cornerback position over the last two years.
In 2023, the Commanders selected Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin with their first two picks in the draft. Forbes was cut in 2024 while Martin appears to be panning out, but it's not enough.
The Commanders signed Noah Igbinoghene, drafted Mike Sainristil and traded for Marshon Lattimore during the season. However, The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher believes that the team still needs another answer at the cornerback spot.
Commanders need a cornerback
"The Washington Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore midseason, but that move did not work. The veteran cornerback looked slow and became a frequent target for opposing quarterbacks," Mosher writes.
"Maybe he’ll be better in 2025, but adding another viable option on the outside is a must for this front office."
The Commanders spent a lot to acquire Lattimore, so it would be a surprise to see them just give up on him this offseason. Chances are that the Commanders will sign a veteran or two at the position while also hoping Martin and Sainristil take steps forward in their respective developments.
