Commander Country

Analyst reveals Commanders biggest offseason need

The Washington Commanders have some holes to fill, but one stands out above the rest.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs after a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs after a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have invested a lot in the cornerback position over the last two years.

In 2023, the Commanders selected Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin with their first two picks in the draft. Forbes was cut in 2024 while Martin appears to be panning out, but it's not enough.

The Commanders signed Noah Igbinoghene, drafted Mike Sainristil and traded for Marshon Lattimore during the season. However, The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher believes that the team still needs another answer at the cornerback spot.

READ MORE: ESPN analyst believes Commanders will make move for Browns' Myles Garrett

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders need a cornerback

"The Washington Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore midseason, but that move did not work. The veteran cornerback looked slow and became a frequent target for opposing quarterbacks," Mosher writes.

"Maybe he’ll be better in 2025, but adding another viable option on the outside is a must for this front office."

The Commanders spent a lot to acquire Lattimore, so it would be a surprise to see them just give up on him this offseason. Chances are that the Commanders will sign a veteran or two at the position while also hoping Martin and Sainristil take steps forward in their respective developments.

READ MORE: Marcus Mariota opens up on mentoring Jayden Daniels in his Commanders’ rookie season

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Dyami Brown could be next year's No. 2 WR

• Micah Parsons compares Jayden Daniels to Lamar Jackson in bold praise

• Analyst makes case for Commanders to re-sign Zach Ertz

• Tom Brady backed Jayden Daniels for OROY, but one voter thought differently

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News