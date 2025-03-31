Commander Country

Commanders going all-in? Analyst says they’re ‘swinging for the fences’

The Washington Commanders aren't afraid to make some big moves this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have taken their strong 2024 season and hit their foot on the gas.

The Commanders want to strike while the iron is hot, which has earned praise from The 33rd Team writer Tyler Brooke.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) warms up during pregame during pregame against the New Orleans Saints
Commanders have had tremendous offseason

"The Washington Commanders know that they have a legitimate Super Bowl window with Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract, so the front office wasn't shy about swinging for the fences," Brooke writes.

"A trade for Laremy Tunsil set the tone early for Washington, finding a veteran star at left tackle to protect their franchise quarterback. They also added a key slot weapon in Deebo Samuel, along with some defensive reinforcements in Jonathan Jones and Javon Kinlaw.

"The Kinlaw deal's priceyness drops the Commanders' grade a bit, but the rest of the moves have put them in a great position to make another deep playoff run in 2025."

The Commanders will look to continue their strong offseason with the NFL Draft from April 24-26.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

