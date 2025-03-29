‘Things just didn’t work out’ … Former Commanders star breaks silence on release
Since being released from the Washington Commanders, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has opened up about his departure from the franchise and expressed gratitude for his new opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings.
“The NFL is a business,” the former Commanders said. “It’s very hard to play your entire career with one team.”
Allen, a first-round draft pick in 2017, spent his first eight seasons with Washington. He experienced the ups and downs of the franchise's rollercoaster ride, highlighted by their 12-5 record last season—the team’s best since 1991—and a trip to the NFC Championship. However, the new regime ultimately didn’t see Allen as part of their long-term vision.
“A new regime came in, they had a path they wanted to follow, and I wasn’t a part of that,” Allen said without resentment. “I gotta give them credit for doing me a favor by releasing me when they did.”
Allen is now looking ahead and energized for his fresh start with the Vikings and the chance to reunite with head coach Kevin O’Connell. “Things just didn’t work out for whatever reason, but I’m super excited—super, super excited—to be part of this new team,” he shared.
As Allen turns the page with the Washington Commanders, he’s ready to make an impact in Minnesota.
