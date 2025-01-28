Commander Country

Commanders’ OC Kliff Kingsbury makes decision on potential Saints head coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury is running it back with the Washington Commanders.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was one of the final candidates in the running to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

However, Kingsbury is not going to be the one taking the job.

"Breaking: Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the Saints and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance," NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted.

"His return ensures continuity for the Commanders’ offense heading into 2025. Kingsbury will be a top HC candidate again next year, but the opportunity in Washington was too good to walk away from now."

Kingsbury found enormous success in his return to the NFL as Washington's offensive coordinator, leading Jayden Daniels and the team to the NFC Championship for the first time in 33 years.

Now, the Commanders offense will have a chance to run it back with Kingsbury leading the way in hopes of better results in Year 2.

