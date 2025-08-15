Asking price for Commanders revealed on Terry McLaurin extension
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is seeking $30 million per year in his new contract. However, the front office isn't willing to pay him that much.
ESPN insider John Keim is reporting that the Commanders could re-sign McLaurin if he lowered his asking price by $2 million.
"McLaurin has voiced his frustration, held out, held in (technically, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury) and, finally -- on July 31 -- requested a trade. Nothing has boosted momentum toward a deal, and with the season approaching and Washington hoping to build on a breakout 2024, the question is why," Keim wrote.
"One league source said he could see the Commanders eventually agreeing to pay $28 million per year -- but would that be enough? According to various reports and multiple sources, DK Metcalf's contract has served as a guide for McLaurin -- though whether that's in terms of average per year ($33 million) or total guarantees ($60 million) remains uncertain. McLaurin and Metcalf were in the same draft class and have comparable NFL statistics."
Commanders could be close with Terry McLaurin negotiations
The two sides could be far apart, but the Metcalf deal certainly set a precedent for McLaurin. If the Commanders aren't willing to meet McLaurin's annual salary desires because of his age, there could be other ways to sweeten the deal to make their wide receiver feel appreciated.
That could mean more guarantees or an easier way to unlock bonuses, but there are ways in which the Commanders could get a better deal for McLaurin without giving him the full amount that he is asking for.
In the meantime, the Commanders are back in action at home as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
