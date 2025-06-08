CBS Sports names Commanders’ biggest loss of offseason
The Washington Commanders are getting better as a team going into the season, but they will look a bit different compared to years' past in 2025.
Jonathan Allen, a Pro Bowl defensive lineman, is not playing in Washington for the first time since 2017. The Alabama Crimson Tide alumnus spent his first eight seasons in the nation's capital before being let go by the Commanders this offseason. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as they look to compete with the Commanders in the NFC playoff picture.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin named Allen as the team's biggest loss this offseason.
Losing Allen gives blow to Commanders
"Allen missed nine games due to injury last season, and his absence was felt as Washington's run defense struggled pretty badly," Dubin wrote.
"Then again, the Commies gave up 430 combined rushing yards to the Lions and Eagles in their final two playoff games, and Allen was on the field for those performances. Still, losing a consistent presence in the middle of the defensive line could be a blow."
The Commanders will rely on Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton and others to fill the void from Allen, but considering his long-term injury last season, Washington has played a lot of football without him in the lineup.
The Commanders are set to participate in a mandatory minicamp this week, which takes place from Tuesday to Thursday at the team's practice facility in Ashburn, Va.
