Wild trade idea sends Commanders' Terry McLaurin to AFC playoff contender
The Washington Commanders could make a massive trade in the second half of the offseason.
The Commanders don't want to trade star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but with a year left on his contract, the rubber may soon hit the road when it comes to a new deal. Washington has yet to negotiate much with McLaurin, and the star wideout isn't thrilled about the progress.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send McLaurin to the Los Angeles Chargers for former first-round pick Quentin Johnston.
McLaurin dealt to Chargers in proposal
"McLaurin would walk into L.A. as Herbert's top perimeter target and would instantly elevate the passing game. For a team looking to leapfrog the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and make a deep postseason push, that would be huge," Knox wrote.
"... the Chargers should have the cap space ($27.9 million) needed to work out a long-term extension with McLaurin.
"Los Angeles could send Johnston to Washington in the deal. While the TCU product hasn't played up to his draft status yet (1,142 yards in two seasons), he has intriguing upside, is only 23 years old and is starting to adapt to the NFL game.
"... With up to three years left on Johnston's rookie contract—including the fifth-year option—he could be valuable enough for Washington to justify a Day-2 pick swap instead of an outright second-rounder."
Going from McLaurin to Johnston would be a major downgrade, so the Commanders will likely look to try and extend their star wide receiver before training camp.
