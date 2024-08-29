Commanders Interest With Brandon Aiyuk Likely Over
The Washington Commanders continue to monitor the saga brewing in the Bay Area with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
The Commanders have been a long shot for Aiyuk, but given their connections to the Niners with general manager Adam Peters, but the team likely won't make any big moves.
"We're always going to do what we think is best for the team," Peters said. "So, if a major move comes across and we look at each other and we talk through it with each other and we think that's best for us for short and long-term, we're going to consider it and we're going to make the move that's best for the team. We're not averse to any of that, but we're not just going to go make a big splash move just to make a splash move.”
Peters' words aren't the only thing that makes it unlikely for Aiyuk to come to D.C. The team signed Noah Brown to a one-year deal after he was cut by the Houston Texans earlier this week. With Brown likely to take over as the WR2 next to Terry McLaurin, the team's need for another receiver has gone down the priority list.
The Commanders are preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their season opener. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.
