Washington Commanders Trade Veteran DL To New Orleans Saints
The Washington Commanders and other teams across the NFL finalized their 53-man rosters on Tuesday. Just one day later, the Commanders are already making a move that will free up one spot for the franchise to work with prior to the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Washington agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints. In the deal, the Commanders will be sending third-year defensive tackle John Ridgeway III and a 2025 7th-round pick in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick from the Saints.
Rumors began to surface earlier this week that the team was looking to move on from Ridgeway and they were able to strike a deal with the Saints. Ridgeway appeared in all three preseason games for the Commanders, totaling 57 snaps on defense. He recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection in the 20-10 preseason finale victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Ridgeway was a 2022 fifth-round pick out of Arkansas who was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders claimed him off waivers early in his rookie season. He appeared in 15 games, with four starts, during the 2022 season, recording 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. Ridgeway's lone forced fumble came in Washington's upset of the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
The 25-year-old was even better last year. Ridgeway totaled a career-high 31 tackles and a pass deflection while seeing playing time in all 17 games.
Washington had Ridgeway listed as the backup to Daron Payne at defensive tackle on the two-deep. That means we should be seeing a depth chart change and a roster additon or elevation in the near future for the Commanders.
