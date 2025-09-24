Commander Country

Commanders get hint on Terry McLaurin status for Week 4 vs. Falcons

Terry McLaurin is still up in the air on whether he will play for the Washington Commanders against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is going into Week 4 with a quad injury, severely hurting his chances to play against the Atlanta Falcons.

While McLaurin isn't practicing to begin the week, his status for the matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is still up in the air.

McLaurin could play vs. Falcons

McLaurin suffered his Week 3 injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on a play that nearly scored a long touchdown. He finished the game with three catches for 74 yards.

McLaurin was battling a contract dispute over the offseason that dribbled into most of training camp, so the Commanders have practiced a lot without him. That being said, the Commanders hope he is part of their offense moving forward this season.

"I think it's easy. We love Terry. I'm really glad he is here. Hopefully, he's out practicing soon, and we also understand there's the business side of these things that Adam, his side, and Terry and his reps are working through, so just kind of stay in that space,” Quinn said last month. “I'm really glad he's here. I love coaching him. But the business side, that's kind of where it's at.”

Not having McLaurin would be a devastating loss for a Commanders offense in need of a No. 1 wide receiver. Without him, pressure would mount for Deebo Samuel, rookie Jaylin Lane, an injured Noah Brown and second-year pro Luke McCaffrey.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Published
