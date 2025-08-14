Why Washington Commanders should sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Washington Commanders might want to give Odell Beckham Jr. a call as soon as possible.
With Terry McLaurin still holding out over his contract, the Commanders’ receiver room is looking a little light on proven chemistry for rookie QB Jayden Daniels. That’s not exactly ideal a few weeks before the season starts.
OBJ could fix that in a hurry. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the three-time Pro Bowler has interest from several teams and plans to play somewhere in 2025. Beckham even made it clear he is not retiring, and he’s been training to be ready for game day.
OBJ Could Plug the McLaurin Hole
With McLaurin out, the wide receiver group is Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Noah Brown and rookie Luke McCaffrey. There’s talent there, but no one has that built-in trust with quarterback Jayden Daniels yet. And Samuel is a weapon, no doubt, but you didn’t trade for him to carry the entire passing game this early.
Beckham’s still got the hands, the crisp routes, and the ability to make something out of nothing after the catch. He’s been around long enough to learn a playbook quickly, which is huge for a team that needs immediate help.
He Knows the NFC East Game
OBJ already knows the neighborhood. He spent years with the New York Giants, torching defenses in the NFC East and building rivalries. You bring him in, and you’ve got a guy who understands the intensity of those games and isn’t scared of the moment.
Plus, he’s a vet who could help bring along younger guys like Lane and McCaffrey. This offense is shifting into the Jayden Daniels era, and having someone who’s been through playoff runs, prime-time games, and high-pressure situations can only help.
You wouldn’t even have to lock Beckham in long-term. If McLaurin comes back quickly, you’ve got one of the most dangerous receiver trios in the NFC. If the holdout drags on, OBJ can step right in and keep the offense humming.
This is the type of move that shows the locker room and fans that Washington’s serious about making noise in 2025. OBJ might not be the same as his prime Giants days, but the guy can still ball, and right now, the Commanders could use exactly that.
