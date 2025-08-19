The Commanders QB isn't rattled by his star WR's absence
The Washington Commanders continue to navigate camp without their star receiver fully available, but quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t letting it rattle him.
Speaking with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Daniels was asked about Terry McLaurin and gave an answer that showed both maturity and focus.
'He'll Be Coming Through the Door Soon'
“I know he’ll be coming through the door soon. I just gotta do what I gotta do daily. I know he’s working hard and hopefully moving forward soon, and we can get back out there,” said Daniels.
The State of the Standoff
McLaurin remains at the center of a contract standoff, seeking a deal that matches his consistent production and importance to the offense. The two sides have been far apart in negotiations since they started discussing a deal earlier in the offseason, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.Despite years of rotating quarterbacks and coaching changes, he’s topped 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and been the face of Washington’s passing attack.
The Commanders activated McLaurin off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday. This was seen as a positive step, but he still hasn’t returned to the field yet, leaving Washington’s young receivers to take on bigger roles while negotiations continue. The team clearly wants him back, but the business side of the NFL has put everything on hold.
A Leader's Focus
For Daniels, that means a slower start in building on-field chemistry with the player who should be his top weapon. He isn’t shying away from that challenge. Instead, he’s taking a patient approach, focusing on daily work while trusting McLaurin to handle his side of things. That mindset sends a message not just to teammates, but to fans as well — Daniels is locked in on what he can control.
McLaurin has served as a captain for most of his Washington tenure and remains highly respected in the locker room. The situation also highlights how much McLaurin means to the organization. Without him, the passing game leans heavily on talent like receivers Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown. While those players can flash, there’s no replacing the reliability and leadership that McLaurin brings. Daniels knows that, but his comments show he’s not pressing the panic button.
Washington is counting on McLaurin to be on the field sooner rather than later, and Daniels’ confidence suggests he believes that day will come. For now, he is embracing the grind, stacking days, and preparing for when his All-Pro wideout does walk back through that door.
