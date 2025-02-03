Commander Country

Commanders' Jeremy Chinn becoming free agent; Can Washington re-sign?

The Washington Commanders will look to sign a new deal with Jeremy Chinn this offseason.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Chinn had a great first season in the nation's capital, and there is hope to bring him back for a second year.

ESPN writer Dan Graziano believes it is imperative for the Commanders to sign Chinn to a new long-term deal in free agency this offseason.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jeremy Chinn needs a new deal

"Chinn took a one-year, $4.1 million prove-it deal with Washington and has turned into one of the best players on that defense (117 tackles). Of the veterans the Commanders added to the roster on one-year deals last offseason, he feels among the most likely to stick around long-term," Graziano writes.

Chinn, who turns 27 this month, spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before heading up the coast to the DMV.

If the Commanders can find a way to keep Chinn around long-term, it will be a tremendous boost to the secondary that has a ton of young, promising pieces.

