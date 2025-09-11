How to watch Commanders vs Packers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a prime-time Thursday Night Football clash against the Green Bay Packers. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or listening on the radio, we've got all the details you need. From kickoff time, channel info, streaming options, and the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment of this NFC showdown as the Commanders look to get a convincing win over the new-look Packers on the national stage.
Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Game Details
• Matchup: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers
• Date: Thursday, September 11th
• Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM EST
• Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin | Lambeau Field
What channel is Commanders vs Packers on?
The Commanders-Packers game will air on Prime Video.
How to stream Commanders vs Packers live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Packers Radio Network (97.3 The Game – WRNW-Milwaukee in Green Bay)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Packers betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders +3
• Over/Under: 48.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +142, Packers -170
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Commanders vs Packers preview
The Washington Commanders head into their Week 2 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers with high hopes and a point to prove that last season was no fluke. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to build on his impressive performance in the season opener, while the offense aims to continue its momentum. Facing a formidable, new-look Packers' defense after acquiring edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Commanders are determined to make a statement on the national stage. With aspirations of reaching their first Super Bowl in over three decades, this NFC battle is more than just another game; it's a pivotal moment in their 2025 journey.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels brushes off Giants defender's jab
