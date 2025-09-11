Commander Country

How to watch Commanders vs Packers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a prime-time Thursday Night Football clash against the Green Bay Packers. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or listening on the radio, we've got all the details you need. From kickoff time, channel info, streaming options, and the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment of this NFC showdown as the Commanders look to get a convincing win over the new-look Packers on the national stage.

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Game Details

• Matchup: Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers
• Date: Thursday, September 11th
• Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM EST
• Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin | Lambeau Field

Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Packers on?

The Commanders-Packers game will air on Prime Video.

How to stream Commanders vs Packers live

Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Packers Radio Network (97.3 The Game – WRNW-Milwaukee in Green Bay)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Jacory Croskey-Merrit
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Packers betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Commanders +3
• Over/Under: 48.5
• Moneyline: Commanders +142, Packers -170

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Commanders vs Packers preview

The Washington Commanders head into their Week 2 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers with high hopes and a point to prove that last season was no fluke. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to build on his impressive performance in the season opener, while the offense aims to continue its momentum. Facing a formidable, new-look Packers' defense after acquiring edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Commanders are determined to make a statement on the national stage. With aspirations of reaching their first Super Bowl in over three decades, this NFC battle is more than just another game; it's a pivotal moment in their 2025 journey.

READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels brushes off Giants defender's jab

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' 'dirty work' players earned high praise after Week 1

• Commanders have a simple rule for stopping 'game wreckers'

•﻿ Jayden Daniels’ mom told Tom Brady something before Commanders game that became reality

• Deebo Samuel may be Commanders' most important offensive piece

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News